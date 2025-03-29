President Murmu asks people to adopt environmentally conscious lifestyle

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday asked people to adopt a lifestyle that is conscious and sensitive towards the environment and makes it more vibrant.

Inaugurating the two-day National Conference on Environment-2025 at Vigyan Bhawan here, she said environmental protection and promotion will be possible only through continuous activism and participation of all.

Citing that tribal communities have lived in harmony with nature for centuries, she said, "We should take inspiration from their lifestyle. Today, when the world is battling the problems of global warming and climate change, their lifestyle becomes even more exemplary." The President said it is people's moral responsibility to provide the legacy of a clean environment to the coming generations.

"Elders in every family worry about which school or college their children will study in and what career they will choose. While this worry is justified, we also have to think about what kind of air our children will breathe, what kind of water they will get to drink, whether they will get to hear the sounds of birds, and able to experience the beauty of lush green forests," Murmu said.

She added, "For this, we will have to adopt a lifestyle that is conscious of and sensitive towards the environment so that it is not only protected but also enhanced and made more vibrant." The President said the basis of India's development is "nourishment, not exploitation; protection, not elimination". The country should move towards development following this tradition, she said.

Murmu said India has presented many examples to the world through its green initiatives.

"I am confident that with the participation of all stakeholders and the countrymen, we will play the role of green leadership at the global level. We all have to make India a developed nation by 2047 where the air, water, greenery and prosperity attract the entire world community," she said.

The President said balancing the legacy of a clean environment and development is both an opportunity and challenge.

"A clean environment is important for our daily life and health. Air pollution caused by dust and smoke has a bad effect on lungs. Many studies show that air pollution has an adverse effect on life expectancy. Only by making every possible effort to clean the environment will we be able to build a healthy and prosperous India," she said.

Murmu added that all institutions associated with environment management and citizens of the country have to continuously strive for environmental protection and promotion.

She said at the ground level, mobile applications like 'Meghdoot' and 'Mausam' provide weather-related information, assisting farmers in taking decisions related to crops.

Last October, the Central government implemented gram panchayat-level weather forecasting system, she said, adding that the world needs to place more emphasis on such adaptation measures.

Murmu also praised the National Green Tribunal, which organised the event. She said the tribunal has played an important role in the environmental governance of the country.

"It has played a decisive role in the field of environmental justice or climate justice. The historic decisions given by tribunal have a wide impact on our lives, our health, and the future of our earth." The national conference aimed to bring together key stakeholders to discuss pressing environmental challenges, share best practices, and collaborate on future action plans for sustainable environmental management.