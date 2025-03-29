Home / India News / Karnataka elderly couple loses ₹50 lakh to cyber scam, dies by suicide

Duped of ₹50 lakh in a cyber scam, an elderly Karnataka couple took their own lives, leaving behind a note detailing harassment by fraudsters posing as officials

Elderly couple in Karnataka dies by suicide after losing ₹50 lakh in cyber fraud (Representational image: ANI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 2:18 PM IST
An elderly couple in Belagavi district of Karnataka died by suicide after falling victim to cyber fraud and alleged harassment.  
 
Diogjeron Santan Nazareth (82) and his wife Flaviana (79), residents of Beedi village, had no children and were reportedly living alone. A handwritten two-page note left behind by Diogjeron explained their decision and stated that no one should be blamed.  
 
The tragedy came to light on Thursday when neighbours found Flaviana lifeless on the bed, while Diogjeron's body was discovered in the underground water tank of their house. Police reports indicate that Diogjeron, a retired Maharashtra government secretariat employee, died by stabbing himself in the neck. Injuries were also found on his wrist. Flaviana is suspected to have consumed poison, though confirmation is pending an autopsy.  
 

How the couple fell victim to a cyber scam  

 
In his death note, Diogjeron named two individuals—Sumit Birra and Anil Yadav—allegedly behind the cyber fraud. According to the note, Birra claimed to be a telecom department official from New Delhi and informed Diogjeron that a SIM card had been fraudulently purchased in his name for illegal activities. The call was later transferred to Yadav, who introduced himself as a Crime Branch official.  
 
Yadav allegedly pressured Diogjeron for financial details, warning of legal consequences over the SIM card misuse. Fearing trouble, Diogjeron transferred over ₹50 lakh to them, police said, citing digital transaction records. However, the scammers continued to demand more money.   
The elderly man also mentioned taking a gold loan of ₹7.15 lakh, with an interest payment due on June 4. His note instructed that the gold should be sold, and the money received after clearing dues should be paid to the named individuals.  

Additionally, he revealed that he had borrowed money from friends and requested that the debts be repaid by selling his wife’s gold bangles and earrings.  
 
"Now I am 82 years old, and my wife is 79. We have no one to support us. We do not want to live at the mercy of anyone, so we have taken this decision," the note read.  
 
He also expressed a final wish for their bodies to be donated to a medical institution for students to study.  
 
Meanwhile, police have taken Diogjeron's mobile phone, the suicide note, and the knife into custody as part of the investigation.
 
"Based on the death note and preliminary inquiry, we have registered a case of abetment to suicide and cyber fraud against the two accused. Further investigation is underway," said Belagavi Superintendent of Police Bhimashankar Guled.  
 
Authorities are now working to trace the individuals named in the note and track the bank accounts involved in the fraudulent transactions.  
 
(With PTI inputs)
First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

