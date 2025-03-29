Noida businessman falls for dating app trap, loses ₹6.3 crore to scam

Noida businessman Daljit Singh, a divorcee looking for a fresh start, never imagined that a dating app connection would cost him his entire life savings. The Delhi-based firm director matched with a woman who convinced him to invest in companies promising massive profits, only to realise it was a well-planned scam, according to a report in NDTV.

From romance to ruin: The trap unfolds

In December, Singh matched with a woman named Anita, who claimed to be from Hyderabad. Their chats quickly grew from casual to personal, forming a deep connection. As trust developed, Anita introduced Singh to what she called a “golden investment opportunity.”

Encouraged by her, Singh first invested ₹3.2 lakh in a trading platform. Within hours, he saw a profit of ₹24,000, which he was able to withdraw without any issues. Convinced of the scheme’s legitimacy, he made larger investments, eventually transferring ₹4.5 crore from his savings. On Anita’s suggestion, he even took a ₹2 crore loan, bringing his total investment to ₹6.5 crore.

Singh transferred the money to 25 bank accounts through 30 transactions.

Red flags and sudden disappearance

The scam started to unravel when Singh attempted another withdrawal. This time, he was told he needed to deposit 30 per cent of his investment as a processing fee. When he refused, communication with Anita was suddenly cut off. Two of the three trading websites she had recommended were no longer accessible.

Realising he had been duped, Singh filed a complaint with the Cyber Police Station in Noida Sector-36. Investigations later revealed that Anita’s dating app profile was fake, and police are now tracking the accounts where the money was transferred.