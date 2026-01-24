Associate Sponsors

Home / India News / President Murmu greets people on Uttar Pradesh Day, lauds state's progress

President Murmu greets people on Uttar Pradesh Day, lauds state's progress

Uttar Pradesh was earlier known as United Provinces; on January 24, 1950, it was recognised as Uttar Pradesh

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President
I wish for a bright future for the hardworking and talented people of this state: President Murmu | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2026 | 10:29 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted people of Uttar Pradesh on their statehood day and expressed confidence that it will continue to advance on the path of continuous progress.

"I wish for a bright future for the hardworking and talented people of this state," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

Uttar Pradesh was earlier known as United Provinces. On January 24, 1950, it was recognised as Uttar Pradesh.

"My best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Day. This land of glorious history and rich culture has been a strong pillar in India's journey of development. I am confident that Uttar Pradesh will continue to advance on the path of continuous progress," the president said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi air quality stays 'poor' despite rainfall, many areas cross 300 mark

Wife can't claim maintenance if behind husband's incapacity to earn: HC

AIFB General secy urges govt to formally accept Mukherjee Commission Report

Over 500 roads, including four NHs, shut in Himachal due to heavy snowfall

Rain in Delhi, snow in hills end North India's dry spell; cold wave returns

Topics :Droupadi MurmuUttar PradeshUttar Pradesh government

First Published: Jan 24 2026 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story