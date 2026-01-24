Over 500 roads, including four NHs, shut in Himachal due to heavy snowfall

As many as 535 roads, including four National Highways, were closed across Himachal Pradesh due to heavy snowfall, while large-scale snow clearance operations were underway, the Public Works Department (PWD) said on Friday.

According to an official brief from the state disaster Management Authority, a review meeting on snow clearance was chaired by the Engineer-in-Chief, HPPWD, through video conference with all Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers, directing them to ensure time-bound restoration of roads in snow-affected areas.

The PWD said 264 machines, including 78 departmental JCBs, 128 hired JCBs, 18 robots, 10 dozers and 30 tippers, have been deployed for snow clearance operations across the state. Officers posted in snow-affected areas and proceeding on leave were also directed to immediately report back to duty.