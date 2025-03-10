President Murmu launches spiritual education campaign in Haryana's Hisar

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday launched a state-level campaign, 'spiritual education for holistic well-being' of Brahma Kumaris in Haryana's Hisar and said that systems built on spirituality remain ethical and sustainable.

The President said that spirituality unites "the entire humanity" by rising above man-made boundaries.

"Social, economic, scientific, cultural, political or any other type of system built on spirituality remains ethical and sustainable. A person who always keeps spiritual consciousness awakened experiences mental and physical health and inner peace," President Murmu said in a release from President's Secretariat.

The President said that a person who experiences spiritual peace enriches the lives of others with positive energy. She emphasised that the real utility of spiritual peace is not in remaining in isolation. It should be used to build a healthy, strong, and prosperous society and nation.

The President noted that Brahma Kumaris were using spiritual energy for the benefit of the nation and society. She said that the organisation was contributing to many social and national initiatives, such as the campaign against drug abuse, women's empowerment, and environmental conservation,President's Secretariat said.

President Murmu expressed confidence that the Brahma Kumari family would continue to contribute to the holistic health of people and the overall development of the country based on the strength of spirituality.

President Droupadi Murmu is on her scheduled visit to grace several events in Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab from March 10 to 12.

The President will grace the convocation ceremonies of Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, and AIIMS, Bathinda on March 11. The same evening, the President will attend a civic reception at Mohali, which the government of Punjab will host in her honour, President's Secretariat said.

On March 12, the President will grace the convocation ceremony of Panjab University at Chandigarh.

Earlier on International Women's Day, President Droupadi Murmu emphasised the crucial role of women in shaping the nation's future and said that Viksit Bharat is only possible when women can participate in the workforce without bias or barriers.

"The perception that women will prioritise family over work must be challenged- because raising future generations is a shared societal responsibility. True progress lies in creating an environment where every girl can pursue her dreams without fear or restriction. Empowering women is not just about fairness; it is about building a stronger, more developed nation," President Murmu said on Saturday.