President Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings to nation on Ram Navami

President Droupadi Murmu extended the greetings of 'Ram Navami' on Sunday and highlighted the significance of the occasion, saying that the festival conveys the message of righteousness, justice, and duty-consciousness.

President Murmu said that Lord Rama presented the highest ideals of sacrifice, commitment, harmony, and valor for humankind.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all countrymen on the holy festival of Ram Navami. This festival conveys the message of righteousness, justice, and duty-consciousness," Murmu wrote on X.

"Maryada Purushottam Shri Rama presented the highest ideals of sacrifice, commitment, harmony, and valor for humankind. His concept of good governance, known as Ram Rajya, is considered ideal. My good wishes are that on this auspicious occasion, all countrymen resolve to work unitedly for the construction of a developed India," she added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has also extended greetings of Ram Navami and wished for fresh enthusiasm in the lives of countrymen.

Also Read

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami. May this holy and sacred occasion of Lord Shri Ram's birth festival bring new consciousness and fresh enthusiasm into all your lives and continuously provide new energy to the resolve of a strong, prosperous, and capable India. Jai Shri Ram!"

On this occasion, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya was adorned with vibrant flowers and dazzling lights, drawing devotees from across the country to celebrate Lord Ram's birth.

One devotee said, "I am feeling very good after coming here...The arrangements here are very good..."

Another devotee from Varanasi said, "I have come from Varanasi to offer prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on the occasion of Ram Navami..."

Ram Navami is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and prasad. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also extended greetings to people on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, highlighting how the day marking the birth of "Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram" should inspire people to reaffirm their commitment to the values that light our path ahead.

"May the teachings of Lord Ram inspire us to reaffirm our commitment to the values that light our path ahead and foster the bond that unites us as a remarkable and resilient nation," his post added.