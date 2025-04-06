'It's my own spiritual journey': Anant Ambani on 170-km padayatra to Dwarka

Anant Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited, arrived at Shree Dwarkadhish Temple in the early hours of Sunday, completing his 170-kilometre spiritual padyatra from Jamnagar to Gujarat, which started on March 29.

Speaking at the culmination of his yatra, Ambani expressed his gratitude to Bhagawan Dwarkadhish and said, "See, it's my own spiritual journey. I started this by taking the name of God and will end it by taking his name. I want to thank the Lord Dwarkadheesh. I am grateful for the people who joined me on my spiritual journey. I am joined by my wife and mother, who will reach soon."

The 12-day spiritual journey, which began on April 12, covered a distance of approximately 130 kilometers.

On the last day of his padayatra, Anant Ambani was joined by his wife, Radhika Merchant, and mother, Nita Ambani.

Anant Ambani also recalled the time when he opened up about his decision to go on a spiritual walk to his father, Mukesh Ambani. He expressed his gratitude to the Reliance Industries Chairman for motivating him to pursue his padyatra from Jamnagr to Dwaraka.

"When I told my father (Mukesh Ambani) that I wanted to do the walk, he gave me a lot of power, and I want to express my gratitude to him," said Anant Ambani.

Along the way, Ambani has encountered an attitude of reverence and goodwill--some have walked along with him a part of the way in solidarity, others have given his pictures of the presiding deity Lord Dwarkadhish and still others have come over with their horses to get their pictures taken.

Ambani's padayatra is also remarkable for the fact that the strenuous journey has been undertaken surmounting the debility caused by Cushing's Syndrome--a rare hormonal disorder--and morbid obesity, as well as asthma and a severe lung disease.

On this spiritual padayatra, Anant has been chanting the Hanuman Chalisa, Sunderkand, and the Devi Stotra on his way to Dwaraka.

The younger son of Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani is known for his deep love for animals and his "Vantara" wildlife preservation project, and he has also publicly expressed his strong belief in Sanatan.

Some of India's most iconic religious destinations are his regular haunts and the beneficiaries of his munificence--Badrinath, Kedarnath, Kamakhya, Nathdwara, Kalighat and the Kumbh Mela, to name just few.

There is also a business to run--he oversees the world's largest refinery and directs the country's biggest new energy transformation projects. Then, there is the Vantara animal refuge he founded, which was inaugurated by no less a person than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ambani is showing that he can walk in the footsteps of a holy spiritual tradition while also creating the future in the world of business.