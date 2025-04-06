Kerala government orders probe into disturbing workplace harassment video

A viral video allegedly showing employees of a private marketing firm in Kerala being subjected to humiliating punishment has sparked outrage, prompting the state labour department, police, and multiple rights bodies to launch separate probes into the incident.

The undated footage, aired by local television channels and widely circulated on social media over the weekend, shows a man crawling on all fours like a dog, with a leash tied around his neck. In another scene, the employee is seen licking coins from the floor while being mocked by others. According to media reports, these punishments were imposed on underperforming employees at the firm.

On Saturday, Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty described the visuals as "shocking and disturbing" and confirmed that a formal inquiry had been ordered. "I have ordered a probe into the incident and instructed the district Labour officer to submit a report in connection with the incident after carrying out a probe," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Private firm under fire

Initial reports suggested that the incident took place at a firm in Kaloor, Ernakulam. However, local police and labour officials later clarified that the events likely occurred at a branch office in Perumbavoor, run by Keltra, a marketing company. The employees involved were reportedly engaged in door-to-door product sales.

While the firm’s owner has denied the allegations, saying the Kaloor-based company has no link to the incident, Perumbavoor police revealed that the same owner had previously been arrested in a sexual harassment case and is currently out on bail.

Station House Officer Rajesh MK told reporters that the video was recorded approximately six months ago by a former manager who has since left the company. “We were told this was part of a training activity,” he told The Indian Express. “No case has been registered yet as we have not received a formal complaint.”

As the video triggered controversy, the employee shown being humiliated in the video spoke to the media claiming he was not harassed. “These visuals were forcefully taken months ago by a former manager who was later dismissed. He’s now using them to defame the firm,” he stated. He also reportedly provided the same version of events to both the police and labour department officials.

Despite his claims, other individuals identified as current or former employees told a local television channel that such treatment was common for those who failed to meet performance targets.

In response to the growing controversy, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has registered a suo motu case based on a complaint filed by Kerala High Court advocate Kulathoor Jaisingh. The Kerala State Youth Commission has also intervened, directing the District Police Chief to submit a report. Commission Chairman M Shajar stated, “Legal action should be taken against such practices that are unacceptable in a civilised and democratic society.”

Public reaction to the footage has been swift and fierce. Youth Congress activists staged a protest march to the firm's Kaloor office demanding accountability and action.

As multiple investigations are now underway, authorities are working to determine the authenticity of the visuals and whether criminal charges can be brought. The Labour Department has assured the public that those found responsible for any violations will face strict consequences.