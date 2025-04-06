Delhi's air quality remains in 'moderate' category, AQI drops to 194

ALSO READ: Warm days ahead for Delhi as temperature set to touch 42 degrees Celsius Delhi’s air quality improved, remaining in the ‘moderate’ category on Sunday morning, after being ‘poor’ for the past few days. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 194 at 8 am on April 6, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), compared to 173 at the same time on Saturday.

AQI across Delhi-NCR

Air quality across the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) improved, falling in the ‘satisfactory’ or ‘moderate’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 163 at 4 pm on April 5. Gurugram in Haryana recorded an AQI of 184, while Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 107 and 178, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI improved to 147, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category.

CAQM invokes Grap Stage I curbs

On April 2, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi-NCR after the city’s AQI entered the ‘poor’ category.

Under Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), authorities conduct stringent checks on polluting vehicles to ensure compliance with emission norms, while traffic management is intensified to reduce congestion and vehicular emissions. Additionally, industries, power plants, and brick kilns are required to implement stricter emission control measures to minimise their environmental impact.

Delhi weather update

Delhi residents need to be prepared for scorching days ahead, as the temperatures are expected to hit 42 degrees Celsius by April 10.The weather in Delhi has become relatively warm. Sunday's IMD forecast predicts clear sky conditions throughout the day with strong surface winds. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 19 degrees Celsius.

Artificial rain to combat pollution

The Delhi government is expected to conduct a trial for artificial rain in May as part of its broader strategy to combat air pollution, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Thursday. The trial will take place in an area in outer Delhi, with the final site to be chosen by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and IIT Kanpur.

The minister added that authorities have requested detailed reports to assess whether chemicals used in cloud seeding could have adverse effects on human health or the environment. Based on the findings, a small-scale trial will be conducted, with water samples analysed. If successful, the project may be expanded across Delhi during periods of severe pollution.