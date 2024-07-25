President Murmu renames Durbar Hall and Ashok Hall in Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday renamed two significant halls in Rashtrapati Bhavan. The ‘Durbar Hall’ will now be known as ‘Ganatantra Mandap’, and ‘Ashok Hall’ has been renamed ‘Ashok Mandap’.

According to a release issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the renaming initiative aligns with continuous efforts to make the residence more accessible and reflective of Indian cultural values.

This renaming comes amid several changes in place names across India since the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government came to power. However, it is important to note that President Murmu’s decision is an independent decision and does not relate to the ruling party in any other measure, save for timing.

Durbar Hall renamed Ganatantra Mandap

‘Durbar Hall’, a venue for important ceremonies such as the presentation of National Awards, has been renamed ‘Ganatantra Mandap’. The term ‘Durbar’, associated with courts and assemblies of Indian rulers and the British, lost relevance post-India’s transition to a republic (‘Ganatantra’). The concept of ‘Ganatantra’, or republic, has deep roots in Indian society, making ‘Ganatantra Mandap’ a fitting name, the official release said.

Ashoka Hall renamed Ashoka Mandap

‘Ashok Hall’, originally a ballroom, is now ‘Ashok Mandap’. The name ‘Ashok’ signifies being free from sorrow and refers to Emperor Ashok, a symbol of unity and peaceful co-existence. The National Emblem of India is derived from the lion capital of Ashok from Sarnath.

The Ashok tree also holds deep significance in Indian religious traditions and culture. Renaming ‘Ashok Hall’ to ‘Ashok Mandap’ removes traces of anglicisation while maintaining the significant values associated with ‘Ashok’.

Past renaming effort by the President

The renaming of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) was approved by President Draupadi Murmu to Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society (Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya) in September last year.