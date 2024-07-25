Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / President Murmu renames Durbar Hall and Ashok Hall in Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Murmu renames Durbar Hall and Ashok Hall in Rashtrapati Bhavan

Durbar Hall and Ashok Hall will now be called 'Ganatantra Mandap' and 'Ashok Mandap'

Rashtrapati Bhavan
Rashtrapati Bhavan
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday renamed two significant halls in Rashtrapati Bhavan. The ‘Durbar Hall’ will now be known as ‘Ganatantra Mandap’, and ‘Ashok Hall’ has been renamed ‘Ashok Mandap’.
 
According to a release issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the renaming initiative aligns with continuous efforts to make the residence more accessible and reflective of Indian cultural values.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


This renaming comes amid several changes in place names across India since the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government came to power. However, it is important to note that President Murmu’s decision is an independent decision and does not relate to the ruling party in any other measure, save for timing.

Durbar Hall renamed Ganatantra Mandap

‘Durbar Hall’, a venue for important ceremonies such as the presentation of National Awards, has been renamed ‘Ganatantra Mandap’. The term ‘Durbar’, associated with courts and assemblies of Indian rulers and the British, lost relevance post-India’s transition to a republic (‘Ganatantra’). The concept of ‘Ganatantra’, or republic, has deep roots in Indian society, making ‘Ganatantra Mandap’ a fitting name, the official release said.

Ashoka Hall renamed Ashoka Mandap

‘Ashok Hall’, originally a ballroom, is now ‘Ashok Mandap’. The name ‘Ashok’ signifies being free from sorrow and refers to Emperor Ashok, a symbol of unity and peaceful co-existence. The National Emblem of India is derived from the lion capital of Ashok from Sarnath.

The Ashok tree also holds deep significance in Indian religious traditions and culture. Renaming ‘Ashok Hall’ to ‘Ashok Mandap’ removes traces of anglicisation while maintaining the significant values associated with ‘Ashok’.

More From This Section

LIVE: Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Kejriwal, Sisodia, K Kavitha in excise policy scam

Pvt sector owns over 52% of installed power generation capacity of 446GW

Aviation minister promises probe into allegations of abrupt air fare hike

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba trailer is out; suspense and drama continues

Parliament LIVE: There's undeclared emergency in country, says Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi


Past renaming effort by the President

The renaming of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) was approved by President Draupadi Murmu to Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society (Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya) in September last year.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

FinMin wraps up consultations, FY25 Budget to be presented on Jul 23

News Update: Maha Congress seeks applications for assembly poll tickets; aspirants to pay Rs 10k-20k

Puri to celebrate 2-day 'Rath Yatra' after 53 yrs, Prez Murmu to be present

President Droupadi Murmu confers 10 Kirti Chakras, 26 Shaurya Chakras

Modi govt failed to deliver on promises, alleges Congress MP Pramod Tiwari

Topics :President of IndiaRashtrapati BhawanBS Web ReportsRashtrapati Bhavan

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story