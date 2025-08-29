Home / India News / Delhi Airport issues passenger advisory as IMD warns of inclement weather

Delhi Airport issues passenger advisory as IMD warns of inclement weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for most of the zones, including Central, East, South and New Delhi

Delhi International Airport, Delhi Airport
Earlier in the week, Delhi experienced heavy rainfall, lashing several parts of the region
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 2:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi Airport authorities issued a passenger advisory on Friday, following a weather forecast of inclement conditions in the national capital.

"As per the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast, inclement weather conditions are expected in Delhi. However, flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently normal. For the latest flight information, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines," the Delhi Airport said in the passenger advisory on X.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for most of the zones, including Central, East, South and New Delhi.

According to the IMD, moderate rainfall is expected across several parts of Delhi over the next 2-3 hours.

The weather agency has advised the residents to stay indoors, do not take shelter under trees or weak structures etc. They have also been advised to check road/traffic conditions. Travellers are advised to carry an umbrella or a raincoat with them.

Meanwhile, rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi today, bringing respite from the humid weather.

Earlier in the week, Delhi experienced heavy rainfall, lashing several parts of the region.

According to the IMD's forecast on August 28, "Isolated heavy rainfall likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan during next 7 days; Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana during August 29-September 2; West Rajasthan on August 30-31; West Uttar Pradesh during August 31-September 2; East Uttar Pradesh on September 1-2 with isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand on August 28-29, September 1-2 and East Rajasthan on August 31."

"Light/moderate rainfall at most/many places over Northwest India and accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning likely over Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh on August 28; West Rajasthan on August 28-29; Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand during next 7 days.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast that monsoon activity will remain active over Punjab and Haryana for the next three to four days, with heavy rainfall expected in several districts that are already reeling under excess showers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: Global economy navigating a period of significant uncertainty, says RIL chief Ambani

Oppn states demand compensation for revenue loss due to GST reform proposal

Odisha 5th in green mobility in India, aims to expand e-bus fleet beyond 1K

Services hit on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line during peak morning hours

SC to hear plea to extend Sept 1 deadline for Bihar SIR claim filing

Topics :Delhi airportIndira Gandhi International AirportIndian Meteorological Departmentweather forecastflight delayDelhi weather

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story