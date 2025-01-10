Prez Murmu awards Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award to 27 members of diaspora

Trinidad & Tobago President Christine Carla Kangaloo and 26 others were conferred the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award by President Droupadi Murmu on the last day of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention here.

Murmu congratulated all the awardees and appreciated them for working for the society in different fields.

She said that their success stories are not just a matter of pride for India, but they also inspire millions across the world to strive for excellence.

Murmu said Kangaloo's outstanding contributions in leading her nation, with a special focus on women and the Indian diaspora, have set a high benchmark on the world stage.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award is the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians. The awardees represent the excellence achieved by the Indian diaspora in various fields.

The Trinidad & Tobago President got the award in the public affairs category.

Other awardees included Ajay Rane (Australia, community service), Marialena Joan Fernandes (Austria, education), Swami Sanyuktanand (Fiji, community service), Saraswati Vidya Niketan (Guyana, community service), Lekh Raj Juneja (Japan, science and technology), Prem Kumar (Kyrgyz Republic, medical science) and Soukthavy Chowdhury (Laos, business).

Noting that the Indian diaspora represents the best of the country and an integral part of the nation, President Droupadi Murmu emphasised their crucial role in achieving the vision of a viksit Bharat by 2047. A committee, with Vice-President of India as the chairman and External Affairs Minister as the vice-chairman, selected the awardees.

President Murmu said, "Viksit Bharat is a national mission that requires the proactive and enthusiastic participation of every Indian, including those living abroad."

She asserted that the diaspora's global presence and their achievements place them in a position to significantly contribute to India's development.

"The Indian diaspora represents the best of our country and they have carried with them not just the knowledge and skills acquired in this sacred land, but also the values and ethos that have been the foundation of our civilization for millennia," she said.

"Whether in the fields of technology, medicine, arts, or entrepreneurship, the Indian diaspora has made a mark that the world acknowledges and respects," she pointed out.

Referring to the convention, the President described it as more than just an event, saying, "It is a platform where ideas converge, collaborations are forged, and the bonds between India and its diaspora are strengthened."

On India's timeless philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), she said this vision is about creating an ecosystem that balances economic progress with social justice and environmental stewardship, while contributing to global well-being.

"As India celebrates the achievements of our Pravasi Bharatiya family, we should also look forward to the future with hope and determination. Together, we can build a viksit Bharat, a nation that stands tall on the global stage and continues to be a beacon of light for the world," she added.

Addressing the gathering, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said the diaspora has made outstanding contributions to both India and the world in diverse domains based on their immense talent, creativity, dedication, commitment, and perseverance.

"They have left an indelible mark on global society. Their extraordinary achievements have made the country and Indians proud and have strengthened our relationships with other people and nations," he said.

Stating that India approaches the world with the twin perspectives of "India First" and "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", Jaishankar said this is an era of greater inter-dependence, technology flows and talent mobility.

"In many ways, it is the diaspora that will help define our image as a resurgent civilization," he said.

The valedictory session was also attended by Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and Union ministers Jual Oram, Dharmendra Pradhan, Kirtivardhan Singh, and Pabitra Margherita.