Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Dwarka Expressway's 19km Gurgaon section

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the long-awaited 19-kilometre elevated section of the Dwarka Expressway on Monday, marking a significant milestone in India's road infrastructure that will reduce the commute between Dwarka and Gurgaon to just 20 minutes. This architectural marvel stands out as the widest road constructed on a single pier, boasting eight lanes and several innovative features aimed at enhancing connectivity and traffic efficiency.

The Dwarka expressway is a 28.5-km road, of which the 19-km Gurgaon section has been opened. The entire road is expected to be operational later this year.

The Gurgaon section of Dwarka Expressway costs around Rs 4,100 crore and includes two 10.2 km long Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and 8.7 km long Basai ROB to Kherki Daula. The expressway will also provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and Gurugram Bypass.



Speaking on the inaugration, the Prime Minsiter tweeted, "Today is an important day for connectivity across India... The Haryana Section of Dwarka Expressway will be inaugurated. These projects will boost economic growth and are also in line with our efforts to build next-generation infrastructure."

Conceived in 2006 by the Haryana government, the Dwarka Expressway faced numerous challenges, including land acquisition issues and legal disputes. Delays persisted for over a decade, necessitating intervention by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in 2016.

Toll considerations

The expressway includes provisions for a 34-lane toll plaza at the Delhi-Gurgaon border. However, the implementation of toll charges remains uncertain, with considerations regarding proximity to cities and industrial areas under deliberation by Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Key Features of the expressway

Single-pier construction: Dwarka Expressway, with its eight lanes (four on each side), is built on a single pier. This innovative design not only optimises land usage but also accommodates wider service roads to accommodate high-volume city traffic.

Ribbon development prevention: The expressway's design prohibits ribbon development along its course, ensuring no shops or houses encroach upon its path. Access to the main speedway is facilitated through sector roads connected to interchanges, minimising disruptions and congestion.

Shallow tunnel near IGI Airport: The Delhi section of the expressway near IGI airport features an 8-lane tunnel spanning 3.6km. Designed as a shallow tunnel, it avoids deep excavation and the use of tunnel boring machines, addressing security concerns and airport radar interference.

The Dwarka Expressway will feature two interfaces with NH8, catering to heavy traffic requirements between Delhi and Gurgaon for the next 25 years. It promises to improve connectivity and facilitate smoother transit for commuters and businesses alike.

Once fully operational, Dwarka Expressway will serve as the fourth arterial road and second expressway between Delhi and Gurgaon. It is expected to divert significant traffic from the congested Delhi-Gurgaon expressway, reducing travel time between south and west Delhi and Gurgaon.

