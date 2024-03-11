Home / Politics / Sandeshkhali ED attack case: CBI summons close aides of Shahjahan Sheikh

Sandeshkhali ED attack case: CBI summons close aides of Shahjahan Sheikh

Sheikh, whose role in the attack is under probe, is under the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till March 14, the officials said

Sheikh was arrested by the state police on February 29, a day after the high court ordered that the CBI, ED or the West Bengal police could arrest him | Photo: Twitter
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 1:08 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The CBI has summoned nine close aides and associates of suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh to appear before the agency on Monday, officials said.

The agency suspects that these nine individuals were allegedly part of the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on January 5 and instigated the crowd to target the team when they went to raid the premises of Sheikh at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, they said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sheikh, whose role in the attack is under probe, is under the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till March 14, the officials said.

The CBI has taken over investigation in three cases related to incidents on January 5 when ED officials were attacked by an around 1000-strong mob when they went to search the premises of Sheikh in connection with the agency's investigation into an alleged ration distribution scam case, in which a former minister of the state has been arrested.

Sheikh was arrested by the state police on February 29, a day after the high court ordered that the CBI, ED or the West Bengal police could arrest him.

Also Read

What's happening in Bengal's Sandeshkhali, and how's state govt responding?

Sandeshkhali row: ED files fresh case against TMC's Shahjahan Sheikh

Trinamool Congress suspends Sandeshkhali accused Sheikh Shahjahan for 6 yrs

Who is Shajahan Sheikh, arrested TMC leader at centre of Sandeshkhali storm

'Mamata is still defending it': BJP ups attack on TMC over Sandeshkhali

No scarcity of water in B'luru, BJP created it: Dy CM Shivakumar slams govt

Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi set to visit Kerala again on March 15, 17

My third term will write new chapter in rise of women power, says PM Modi

Congress leader moves SC seeking to restrain govt from appointing new ECs

BJP govt 'misusing' ED to create fear among Oppn leaders: Sharad Pawar

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateCBICentral Bureau of Investigation

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story