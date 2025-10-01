Home / India News / RSS rooted in faith in democracy, 'One India, Great India' belief: PM Modi

RSS rooted in faith in democracy, 'One India, Great India' belief: PM Modi

The commemorative ₹100 coin has a National Emblem on one side and on the other, there is an image of Bharat Mata

PM Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi | Photo: PTI
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the chief guest in Delhi. On this occasion, PM Modi released a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin, highlighting the organisation's contributions to the nation. 
 
Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "The glorious 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is an extraordinary example of sacrifice, selfless service, nation-building, and discipline. I am feeling immensely proud to be a part of the RSS centenary celebration."
 
Commending the centenary celebrations of the RSS, he said, "A Hundred years ago, when the RSS was founded, the country had been bound in the chains of slavery for centuries. This centuries-long slavery had deeply hurt our self-respect and self-confidence. The world's oldest civilisation was facing an identity crisis. Our citizens were becoming victims of an inferiority complex."
 
Releasing the commemorative coin and the postal stamp, the Prime Minister said the ₹100 coin has a National Emblem on one side and on the other, there is an image of Bharat Mata, seated on a lion in 'varad mudra', with swayamsevaks bowing down before her. He further said that for the first time in the history of independent India, an image of Bharat Mata has been shown on the currency.
 
Elaborating on the importance of the special postal stamp launched today, he said the stamp marks the historic moment when the RSS Swayamsevaks participated in the 1963 Republic Day Parade. 

RSS has stood strong through every crisis, rooted in faith in democracy: PM Modi

 
"RSS believes in 'One India, Great India', yet post-Independence, attempts were made to prevent it from joining the national mainstream."
 
The centenary celebration of RSS will take place on October 2, which coincides with Vijayadashmi or Dussehra. Commenting on the upcoming celebrations, PM Modi said, "This Vijayadashami is very special for another reason. This day marks 100 years of the foundation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. This journey of a century is as amazing, unprecedented, and inspiring as it is."
 
RSS was founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Husband can't claim sole ownership of joint property over EMI payments: HC

Festival organiser arrested, Zubeen's manager remanded to 14 days' custody

Mumbai records highest economic fraud cases among metros in 2023: NCRB

Commercial LPG cylinders get costlier from today: Check new prices here

R Govindarajan, ex-RAW officer and father of Raghuram Rajan, dies at 94

Topics :Narendra ModiRSSDussehraBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story