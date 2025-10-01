RSS rooted in faith in democracy, 'One India, Great India' belief: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the chief guest in Delhi. On this occasion, PM Modi released a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin, highlighting the organisation's contributions to the nation.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "The glorious 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is an extraordinary example of sacrifice, selfless service, nation-building, and discipline. I am feeling immensely proud to be a part of the RSS centenary celebration."

Commending the centenary celebrations of the RSS, he said, "A Hundred years ago, when the RSS was founded, the country had been bound in the chains of slavery for centuries. This centuries-long slavery had deeply hurt our self-respect and self-confidence. The world's oldest civilisation was facing an identity crisis. Our citizens were becoming victims of an inferiority complex."

Releasing the commemorative coin and the postal stamp, the Prime Minister said the ₹100 coin has a National Emblem on one side and on the other, there is an image of Bharat Mata, seated on a lion in 'varad mudra', with swayamsevaks bowing down before her. He further said that for the first time in the history of independent India, an image of Bharat Mata has been shown on the currency. RSS has stood strong through every crisis, rooted in faith in democracy: PM Modi "RSS believes in 'One India, Great India', yet post-Independence, attempts were made to prevent it from joining the national mainstream." Elaborating on the importance of the special postal stamp launched today, he said the stamp marks the historic moment when the RSS Swayamsevaks participated in the 1963 Republic Day Parade.