Mumbai records highest economic fraud cases among metros in 2023: NCRB

However, as compared to the number of economic offences Mumbai reported in 2022, it saw a dip in such cases in 2023

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 9:40 AM IST
Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, topped the list of metropolitan cities in economic offences with 6,476 such cases registered in 2023, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

However, as compared to the number of economic offences Mumbai reported in 2022, it saw a dip in such cases in 2023. While it reported 5,671 and 6,960 such cases in 2021 and 2022, respectively, the figure came down by 484 cases in 2023 compared to the previous year, the data showed.

Out of these cases, the police have filed chargesheets in 37.9 per cent of cases, the report mentioned.

In the list of metropolitan cities, Mumbai was followed by Hyderabad with 5,728 cases of economic offences registered, whereas Jaipur occupied the third spot with 5,304 such cases.

Maharashtra's graph in terms of the number of financial fraud cases saw an upward rise over the past few years, with 19,803 such offences in 2023 as compared to 18,729 in 2022 and 15,550 in 2021, the NCRB report said.

Rajasthan was in the first spot with 27,675 financial fraud cases, whereas Telangana was at the second spot with 26,321. Maharashtra followed these two states in the third position.

Among the total economic fraud cases registered in 2023, the police had filed chargesheets in 54.9 per cent of cases in Maharashtra, the data showed.

For cyber crime, Maharashtra recorded 8,103 cases and was at the fourth spot.

Karnataka was in the first spot with 21,889 cases registered in 2023.

In metropolitan cities cyber crime cases, Mumbai registered 4,131 cases in 2023 and remained in the third spot.

Bengaluru was in first spot with 17,631 cases registered in 2023, followed by Hyderabad with 4,855 cases, the report mentioned.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

