Home / India News / Festival organiser arrested, Zubeen's manager remanded to 14 days' custody

The duo was arrested and brought to Guwahati from Delhi in connection with the singer's death in Singapore

The Assam government had constituted a 10-member SIT, led by Special DGP M P Gupta, to investigate the singer's death. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:37 AM IST
North East India Festival (NEIF) chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and singer Zubeen Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma have been remanded to 14 days' police custody by the Kamrup Chief Judicial Magistrate, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

The duo was arrested and brought to Guwahati from Delhi in connection with the singer's death in Singapore, the official added.

Mahanta was arrested on his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi from Singapore while Sharma was arrested from an apartment in Gurugram.

The official said Sharma's location was traced, and he was found to have been travelling across Delhi and Rajasthan.

After they landed in Guwahati airport, the duo was taken to the Kamrup Chief Judicial Magistrate's residence as courts are closed for Durga Puja.

According to the official, the court remanded them to 14 days' police custody.

Both were taken to the CID office from the CJM's residence.

Meanwhile, Zubeen's wife Garima Saikia Garg, who is in Jorhat for the 13th day rituals of the deceased singer, told reporters that she was satisfied that the duo had been brought to Assam as 'we are all waiting to know what happened to him in his last moments'.

Garima said she has full faith in the investigating team and hoped that now they will know soon what exactly happened in Singapore.

The Assam government had constituted a 10-member SIT, led by Special DGP M P Gupta, to investigate the singer's death in Singapore due to drowning in the sea on September 19.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said earlier that a 'lookout notice' through the Interpol had been issued against Mahanta and Sharma, asking them to appear before the CID by October 6.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

