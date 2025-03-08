Home / India News / Private firm fined Rs 80 lakh for illegal mining in Budgam: J-K minister

Private firm fined Rs 80 lakh for illegal mining in Budgam: J-K minister

The issue was highlighted in the Legislative Assembly by MLA Khan Sahab, Safiud-Din-Bhat, bringing it to the immediate attention of the House

mining
The action follows the circulation of a video on social media on March 2, exposing the illegal activity. | Representational
Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 4:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Saturday informed the house that a private company was fined Rs 80 lakh for unauthorised mining in Budgam district.

The issue was highlighted in the Legislative Assembly by MLA Khan Sahab, Safiud-Din-Bhat, bringing it to the immediate attention of the House.

The deputy chief minister said the Budgam mineral officer had taken strict action against Messrs NKC Projects Private Limited for unauthorised mining at Shaliganaga Nalla in Lanilab Basant Wooder.

The action follows the circulation of a video on social media on March 2, exposing the illegal activity.

Choudhary said that on receiving the report from the directorate of geology and mining, the DMO Budgam deputed a team to the site to verify the claims.

Upon investigation, it was confirmed that the company had engaged men and machinery for the unauthorised extraction of approximately 300 metric tons of Nallah Mukh without obtaining the permits, he said.

In response, a formal notice (dated March 3, 2025) was issued to the project manager of the company, directing an immediate cessation of all illegal mining activities and furnishing relevant documentation, he said, adding, the machinery deployed in the mining was seized.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Security forces stop Meitei body''s peace march in Manipur's Imphal West

Vande Bharat Express gets all-women crew on International Women's Day

Women's Day 2025: Meet the 6 achievers who took over PM Modi's social media

HP debt at Rs 1 trn, govt spending Centre's aid on giving salaries: BJP

Will deliver everything that we have promised: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Topics :Mining in IndiaJammu and KashmirBudgam

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story