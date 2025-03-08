Will deliver everything that we have promised: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that the BJP-led government in the national capital will fulfill all its promises. Addressing an event on the occasion of International Women's Day, the Delhi CM said that she will work for the welfare and security of women.

"Today, the sisters from North to South and from Gujarat to Northeast are extending their congratulatory messages. Women from different fields are happy," she said.

"The only government that approved a 33 percent reservation is Narendra Modi's government. We will work for the welfare and security of women. We will deliver everything that we have promised. We will work to enhance the security of women. We have built pint toilets in Delhi," she added.

Praising her party for giving due respect to women workers and leaders in the organization, she said, "I have received a lot of things. We got the respect that we used to dream of. We got that respect. We reached a stage where we could express our feelings."

"When I reached this position after fighting many elections, I gained the temperament through which I could do welfare work for the country. When I worked for this organization, I came to know that it is a big family," the Delhi CM said.

She further stated, "Many organizations used to talk about women's rights, but they did nothing. There is only one party that delivered what it promised, not only talking about women-led development but also delivering a women-led government."

"Today, our party and leadership have made it possible that if the country's budget is presented by Nirmala Sitharaman, then Delhi's budget will be presented by Rekha Gupta," she added.

Also Read

Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda, and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva also attended the 'Mahila Divas Program' on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Speaking on the occasion JP Nadda said, "I not only bow to women on Womens Day but also want to express my gratitude to the women of Delhi for helping the BJP government come to power in Delhi. This victory would not have been possible without the support of Matra Shakti."

"Today, our government's focus is on women-led development and Prime Minister Modi is taking the country forward with the aim of women empowerment. Modi ji said that when women empowerment develops, the world develops. That is why Bharatiya Jana Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party have always moved forward by considering women empowerment as their fundamental principle," he added.