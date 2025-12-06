Home / India News / Probe into Zubeen's death almost complete, charge sheet to be filed: Police

Zubeen Garg
Special Director General of Police of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Munna Prasad Gupta, while addressing a press conference here, said, "The investigation is almost complete. The details will be given in the charge sheet." | Image: ANI
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Investigation into the death of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg is almost complete, and the charge sheet will be filed on December 12, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Garg died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

Special Director General of Police of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Munna Prasad Gupta, while addressing a press conference here, said, "The investigation is almost complete. The details will be given in the charge sheet."  Gupta, who is leading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Garg's death, said seven arrests have been made so far and over 300 witnesses examined.

He refused to share further details, adding that more will be known once the charge sheet is submitted.

Topics :AssamPolice

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

