Process on, wait for its outcome: BJP on Uniform Civil Code implementation

The BJP on Thursday said a process on the issue of adopting a Uniform Civil Code is underway and people should wait for its outcome, as it side-stepped a query on whether the measure will be implemented soon.

BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad noted at a press conference that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been a part of the ruling party's manifesto.

"A process is on. You should wait for its outcome," he said in reply to a question.

The UCC has hogged the limelight after the Law Commission sought people's views on the contentious issue through a public notice on June 13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi later made a strong push for the country having one civil code.

Some groups, including those representing sections of Muslims and tribals, have opposed the UCC while most opposition parties have linked the BJP's push for it to the upcoming polls, including the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The UCC is one of the foundational planks of the BJP.

At the presser, Prasad also made light of RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav's claim that the BJP will be defeated in the 2024 polls, saying he had said the same thing in 2014 and 2019.

He should be concerned about all the corruption cases against him, the BJP leader said.

The BJP will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats from Bihar in 2024, he asserted.