Home / India News / TN govt expands tomato sales to 300 fair price shops, plans mobile outlets

TN govt expands tomato sales to 300 fair price shops, plans mobile outlets

The Tamil Nadu govt on Monday announced that the sale of tomatoes will be expanded to 300 fair price shops and it has also planned to launch mobile vegetable outlets to stabilise the soaring prices

Press Trust of India Chennai
Tomato is being sold for Rs 140 per kilogram in the retail market at present.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 10:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced that the sale of tomatoes will be expanded to 300 fair price shops and it has also planned to launch mobile vegetable outlets to stabilise the soaring prices of vegetables.

Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a meeting with Ministers K R Periyakaruppan (Cooperatives) and M R K Panneerselvam (Agriculture), Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, and senior government officials at the Secretariat here in which he directed them to open mobile vegetable shops, wherever required, through the city corporation and Tamil Nadu Horticulture Development Agency as they had successfully done during the Covid-19 imposed lockdown.

Tomato is being sold for Rs 140 per kilogram in the retail market at present. On July 4, the state government launched the sale of tomatoes for Rs 60 a kilo at 82 fair price shops in Chennai, in an effort aimed at offsetting the soaring price of the commodity. This initiative will be extended to 300 ration shops.

Taking stock of the situation arising out of spiralling prices, the Chief Minister asked the officials to continue the sale of vegetables through the 'Pannai Pasumai' (farm fresh) outlets in the state and also monitor the prices of Urad Dal and Thoor Dal.

Further, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure that vegetables are sold at rates lower than the retail market prices at the farmers' shandies, and take up appropriate action against hoarders.

Also Read

To end tomato price jumps, India needs more than stop-gap solutions

Tomatoes to cumin: Soaring prices put pressure on kitchen bills

Restaurants watching tomato prices closely, yet to increase prices

Rising tomato prices: Heatwaves and heavy rain impact supply in India

As prices go sky-high, several McDonald's outlets drop tomatoes from menu

Heavy rains batter North; Army, NDRF step in, yamuna breaches danger mark

Ad-hoc panel fails to set trials date, asks IOA to approach OCA again

AIIMS suspends order putting research staff recruitment process on hold

All MCD run schools to be closed on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall

Incessant rain triples cases of typhoid, throat infection in Delhi

Topics :Tamil Nadutomato pricesVegetables

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 10:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story