Proposal to fell 332K trees for coal mining in Odisha sparks concerns

Environmentalists say nearly 99 per cent of the trees within the mining area, located about 5 kilometres from the Similipal-Satkosia tiger corridor, could be cut.

Jayakrushna Panigrahi, working president of the Orissa Environmental Society, said the proposal goes far beyond a routine forest clearance. “The number is staggering... The figures indicate that almost the entire existing tree cover within the lease area is proposed to be destroyed,” he said, adding that mining, industrial expansion, roads, railways, and urbanisation have already caused extensive forest loss in Odisha.

The FAC has directed that tree felling be phased and restricted to the minimum necessary. It also asked the state forest department and the project proponent to explore transplantation of trees below 30 centimetre girth, wherever technically feasible, and relocate at least 50 per cent of such trees to suitable nearby sites, in addition to compensatory afforestation. Environmentalists, however, questioned whether transplantation and compensatory afforestation can offset the loss of a mature natural forest. “Compensatory afforestation should not become a justification for the destruction of natural forests,” said environmental campaigner Prashant Kumar Padhi.