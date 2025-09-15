Home / India News / Proposed PM Mitra Park has attracted investments of over ₹20,000 cr: MP CM

Proposed PM Mitra Park has attracted investments of over ₹20,000 cr: MP CM

The chief minister, in a release on Sunday, said that the applications of 91 companies and units were approved, and it has been recommended to allot more than 1,294 acres of land

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 1:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the proposed PM Mitra Park in Dhar district has already received investment proposals of more than Rs 20,000 crore from 114 leading textile companies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the country's first PM Mitra Park at Bhainsola village in Badnawar tehsil of Dhar on September 17, an official said on Monday.

The chief minister, in a release on Sunday, said that the applications of 91 companies and units were approved, and it has been recommended to allot more than 1,294 acres of land.

Investment proposals of more than Rs 20,000 crore have been received from the companies to which land has been allotted, and these will create more than 72,000 jobs, he said.

The entire project is estimated to create three lakh jobs, and this is not just a number, but a change in the lives of lakhs of families, Yadav said.

With these investments, the entire value chain of yarn, fabric and garment production will be developed at the park, making the state's textile industry competitive at the global level.

The process of land allocation in PM Mitra Park is also progressing rapidly, the release stated.

The park is based on the 5F vision Farm-to-Fibre-to-Factory-to-Fashion-to-Foreign, an official said.

Of the total 2,158 acres of PM Mitra Park, 1,300 acres have been allotted, and the remaining land is also being made available in a phased manner.

Apart from laying the foundation stone of the country's first PM Mitra Park, PM Modi will also launch the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan at the same event.

"The event is a matter of pride for the state, and preparations are underway on a wide scale," Madhya Pradesh's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Chaitanya Kumar Kashyap said after chairing a high-level meeting on Sunday in neighbouring Jhabua district.

PM Mitra Park will open a new chapter for employment generation and progress in the textile industry, and the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan will give a new direction for women's empowerment and family health, the minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Andhra CM calls for ecosystem to transform India into no 1 nation globally

SC to rule on Sep 23 in suo motu matter over environmental conditions in HP

SC to give order on Sept 26 over lack of working CCTVs in police stations

Delhi govt to introduce one-time amnesty scheme for traffic challans

Regulations should foster innovations, not wipe them out: FM Sitharaman

Topics :Mohan YadavMadhya PradeshInvestment

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story