Home / India News / Regulations should foster innovations, not wipe them out: FM Sitharaman

Regulations should foster innovations, not wipe them out: FM Sitharaman

The government is determined to not only adopt AI technologies but also ensure their responsible application across various sectors, she said

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 12:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday emphasised the need for regulations that foster technology innovation in a responsible manner, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), rather than stifling it.

The government is determined to not only adopt AI technologies but also ensure their responsible application across various sectors, she said while releasing the report 'AI for Viksit Bharat: The Opportunity for Accelerated Economic Growth'.

"We do not want regulation that literally wipe out technology itself. We want regulations because we want a responsible application," she said after releasing the report prepared by Niti Aayog here.

"AI is a rapidly progressing, real time, dynamic thing, and therefore all of us will have to be conscious that we don't sit back on the ethic as AI can also have its challenges," she said.

The challenge not just in jobs, but also in a way in which these can be misused which can have repercussions for the society, she added.

According to the report, projections show that while AI will create many new roles, it will also displace many existing jobs, particularly in clerical, routine, and low-skill segments.

For India, the challenge would be twofold--preparing a workforce with advanced digital and AI skills to capture new opportunities, while simultaneously ensuring that those displaced are gainfully employed through reskilling, redeployment, or absorption into other growth sectors of the economy.

Finally, productivity gains and innovation must match market creation to translate into growth, it said, adding, India would need to simultaneously deepen domestic demand and secure stronger participation in global value chains.

This will require alignment of industrial and trade policies, particularly as global rulebooks evolve quickly.

For instance, it said, the European Union's AI Act will phase in obligations for general-purpose and high-risk AI systems, and new climate-related trade measures such as carbon border adjustments are set to shape market access conditions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BJP refuses to pay for former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's last rites

LIVE news updates: Nepal interim govt to expand cabinet with three new ministers today

Rahul Gandhi visits flood-hit areas in Amritsar, interacts with residents

Ant trails, frog calls to predict rain? NSU-NIT to decode Sanskrit texts

Delhi airport's upgraded Terminal 2 to be operational from Oct 26

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance ministerAI technology

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story