SC to give order on Sept 26 over lack of working CCTVs in police stations

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would pass order on September 26 in a suo motu matter concerning lack of functional CCTVs in police stations.

"The issue is of oversight," a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed while hearing the matter.

On September 4, the apex court had taken suo motu cognisance of a media report which stated there were 11 deaths in police custody in Rajasthan in the past eight months.

It had noted that as per the report, seven of these incidents happened in Udaipur division itself.

The apex court had in 2018 ordered installation of CCTV cameras in police stations to check human rights abuses.