Protesting farmers set up camp on Noida-Delhi Highway, awaiting govt talks

After police prevented the farmers from reaching Delhi on Monday, they set up camp at Dalit Prerana Sthal on the Noida-Delhi Highway. Representatives from farmers’ association stated that senior government officials assured them of discussions with Uttar Pradesh’s chief secretary. Therefore, the farmers have decided to continue their sit-in until the government accepts their demands.

“The Yogi Adityanath government has ignored farmers’ rights for over two decades, failing to revise circle rates and denying just compensation,” the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) told news agency PTI.

Follow the latest updates on farmers' protests here. Adding, “If the Uttar Pradesh government does not protect the land rights of farmers, the Uttar Pradesh SKM will further intensify the struggle by ensuring wider unity of the project-affected farmers across the state.”

Farmers’ protest today: Delhi march

Farmers from Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states have escalated their protests, demanding fair compensation for land acquired by the government and reforms in agricultural laws. Under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a coalition of 12 farmer organisations, thousands gathered near the Noida-Delhi border, disrupting traffic and challenging heavy police barricades.

The SKM plans state-wide protests against the privatisation of electricity on December 6. The protests, which began on November 25, saw a surge in numbers, with nearly 20,000 farmers joining by November 28.

Meanwhile, farmers from Punjab, led by organisations like the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and SKM, have been camping at the Punjab-Haryana border since February. They announced a march to Delhi on December 6, demanding a legal guarantee for MSP, farm loan waivers, and the withdrawal of police cases against farmers.

What are the farmers’ demands?

Farmers have been rallying against inadequate compensation, stagnant land valuation rates since 2017, and lack of implementation of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013. They are also seeking pension schemes for farmers and farm labourers, a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Prices (MSP), and justice for victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

More From This Section

Traffic congestion in Delhi-Noida border

The ‘Delhi Kooch’ (March to Delhi), a symbolic protest to highlight grievances during Parliament’s Winter Session, faced heavy resistance.

Barricades, barbed wires, and container trucks were deployed to stop the protesters. This led to significant traffic congestion on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, particularly near Charkha Chowk and Mahamaya Flyover, despite comprehensive police advisories.

Naresh Chaudhry, head of the SKM’s Amroha unit, criticised the government for not paying fair compensation for acquired land. “We demand immediate correction of these anomalies,” he said.

“If the government continues to ignore us, we will intensify the agitation by uniting all project-affected farmers across Uttar Pradesh,” the SKM also warned.

SC urges farmers to not disrupt public

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court addressed a habeas corpus petition concerning farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who was detained during protests at the Punjab-Haryana border. The bench allowed for future appeals while urging Dallewal to persuade protesters to remain peaceful and avoid public disruption. The framers’ intend to march toward the Parliament till December 6.

[With agency inputs]