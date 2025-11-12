Climate disasters killed 80K, hit 1.3 billion in India since 1995: Report

India ranks ninth globally among countries most impacted by climate disasters over the past three decades, with nearly 430 extreme weather events killing more than 80,000 people, according to a new report.

The Climate Risk Index (CRI) 2026 released by the environment think tank Germanwatch at COP30 in Belem, Brazil, on Tuesday said climate disasters affected 1.3 billion people and caused economic losses worth almost USD 170 billion from 1995 to 2024.

The report said the country's losses stemmed largely from repeated floods, cyclones, droughts and heat waves that have intensified with global warming.

Events such as the 1998 Gujarat cyclone, the 1999 Odisha super cyclone, the 2013 Uttarakhand floods and recent deadly heat waves are among those that contributed to India's high ranking on the index, it said.

The report said India's situation represents a "continuous threat" rather than isolated disasters, as recurring weather extremes have steadily eroded development gains and undermined livelihoods. It said that India's vast population and high exposure to monsoon variability make it particularly vulnerable, with extreme events often affecting millions each year. In 2024 alone, India was hit by heavy monsoon rains and flash floods that impacted more than eight million people, especially in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tripura, the report said. It said floods and storms were the most damaging events globally last year, accounting for nearly half of all people affected and inflicting billions in losses.

Globally, Germanwatch said more than 9,700 extreme weather events between 1995 and 2024 claimed over 8.3 lakh lives, affected nearly 5.7 billion people and caused direct economic damage of around USD 4.5 trillion. Dominica was the most-affected country in the past three decades, followed by Myanmar, Honduras, Libya, Haiti, Grenada, Philippines, Nicaragua, India and Bahamas. Developing countries, the think tank said, remained disproportionately affected due to lower coping capacity and limited resources for adaptation. The report stressed that while El Nio conditions influenced weather patterns in 2024, human-induced climate change played a decisive role in intensifying heat waves, storms and floods worldwide.

Scientific studies cited in the report found that climate change made many of these events more likely and more severe, including prolonged spells of dangerous heat that affected billions. The report warned that such frequent disasters are becoming the "new normal" for many developing nations, including India, demanding urgent and well-funded adaptation measures. It said repeated losses strain public finances and weaken the ability of communities to recover, pushing many deeper into poverty. Germanwatch said that the findings of the Climate Risk Index should be seen as a reminder for global leaders meeting at COP30 to close the gap in climate finance and accelerate efforts to reduce emissions and strengthen resilience.