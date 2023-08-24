Home / India News / Proud of India's historic achievement: Lanka Prez on Chandrayaan-3 mission

Proud of India's historic achievement: Lanka Prez on Chandrayaan-3 mission

India's Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday became the first space mission to make a soft landing near the south pole of the Moon

Press Trust of India Colombo
Wickremesinghe said that Sri Lanka is proud of India's historic achievement (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday said Sri Lanka was proud of India's historic achievement as he congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India over the success of the country's lunar mission Chandrayaan-3.

India's Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday became the first space mission to make a soft landing near the south pole of the Moon.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe extended heartfelt congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Modi, team ISRO and the people of India for the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3, being a remarkable feat as it was the first on the lunar South Pole, the President's Office said in a statement.

Wickremesinghe said that Sri Lanka is proud of India's historic achievement.

Sri Lanka is proud of this historic and momentous achievement and noted that PM Modi's generous gesture of dedicating this accomplishment to all of mankind will inspire generations to pursue the advancement of science and technological progress, the statement added.

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Lander releases new images of moon from 70 km above

India, Sri Lanka adopt vision document to expand economic partnership

Sri Lankan Prez to call all-party meet on implementation of 13A: Minister

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to visit India on July 21

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to visit India this week

Chandrayaan-3 on Pak media's front-page, politician calls it 'great moment'

Federation is a Union because it is indestructible: SG Mehta on Article 370

PM Modi, China prez Xi seen having brief exchanges at Brics summit

Dream Girl 2 will release tomorrow, check movie plot, cast, and more

Google Doodle celebrates Chandrayaan-3 landing on South Pole of the moon

Topics :ISROsri lankaChandrayaan-3space

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027

Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

BRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reacted

Chandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflows

Diesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade

Next Story