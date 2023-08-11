Provisions for sedition offences to be completely repealed, says Amit Shah

The provision of sedition offences will be completely repealed in the new bill replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

While introducing three bills in Lok Sabha to replace the IPC, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act, Shah said that the Centre will also introduce the provision of capital punishment in mob lynching cases.

He termed the three laws as "British-era laws".

The bills, with new names, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023, will be sent to a parliamentary panel for further scrutiny, he added.

"The laws that will be repealed...the focus of those laws was to protect and strengthen the British administration, the idea was to punish and not to give justice. By replacing them, the new three laws will bring the spirit to protect the rights of the Indian citizen," he said in the lower house of the Parliament.

"The aim will not be to punish, it will be to provide justice. Punishment will be given to create a sentiment of stopping crime," Shah added.