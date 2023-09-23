Publish books presenting India's journey as 'oldest democracy': Om Birla

Claiming that India is the "oldest democracy", Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday asked publishers to consider publishing books on the country's democratic journey, its culture and heritage to present it to the world in a proper manner.

These books will also inspire the coming generations, he said.

Addressing an event organised by the Federation of Indian Publishers here, Birla said the global influence of Indian democracy has increased today and the country, under "the efficient leadership" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has the capability to solve all the challenges facing the world.

"We have brought socioeconomic changes in our country through democracy. Today, under the efficient leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has the capability to solve all the challenges facing the world. India's strength has increased," he said.

The Lok Sabha speaker said Indian publishers today have "a very big role" to play in taking India's increased strength, prosperity, culture and heritage to the world "in a proper manner".

"And that's why it is my request to all of you to make efforts to take our parliamentary journey, democratic process, which existed before Independence and continued post-Independence, to the world," he said.

"We are the oldest democracy in the world. You can take the journey of our democracy to the world as a whole. This work you can do very well. It is my expectation. I just gave you an idea to take the journey of our democracy to the world because you are publishers and you have writers as well," he said.

Books on India's democratic journey, heritage and struggle for independence will inspire its coming generations, he added.

Birla also said India is the most diverse country with people speaking various languages and following different religions. It is India's democracy that has kept everyone connected with one thread in such a diverse country.

"Discussion, dialogue, agreement and disagreement have always been the strength of our democracy," he added.

Birla said efforts have been made to digitise parliamentary debates and other documents to make those available online.

"I think all the debates in Parliament will be available on one platform within three months," he added.