Monsoon in India: Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh face below-average rainfall

As the monsoon season draws to a close, the states of Punjab, Haryana, and the city of Chandigarh are experiencing a notable shortfall in rainfall.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall in these regions has been below the expected levels, with Punjab and Chandigarh witnessing a 23 per cent deficit, while Haryana's shortfall is slightly lower at 11 per cent. The monsoon period in this area typically runs from June 1 to the end of September. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Between June 1 and September 6, the average rainfall for Chandigarh is 754.2 mm, for Punjab 385.8 mm, and for Haryana 373.9 mm. However, the actual recorded amounts are 580.2 mm in Chandigarh, 296 mm in Punjab, and 334.1 mm in Haryana.

Monsoon in India: Inadequate rainfall in Punjab

Punjab, a state heavily dependent on agriculture, is one of the worst affected by inadequate rainfall. Out of its 23 districts, 19 have reported lower-than-normal precipitation. Bathinda district leads with a significant 55 per cent rainfall deficit, receiving just 115.3 mm compared to the normal 253.9 mm. Hoshiarpur is next with a 52 per cent shortfall, recording 258.9 mm against the usual 537.1 mm. Similarly, Mohali and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar have witnessed deficits of 48 per cent (276 mm against a normal 535 mm) and 44 per cent (375.4 mm against a normal 666.4 mm), respectively.

Several other districts are also facing notable shortfalls, including Fatehgarh Sahib with a 41 per cent deficit (246.2 mm against a normal 268.6 mm), Moga at 39 per cent (158.3 mm against a normal 260 mm), and Jalandhar and Ferozepur both experiencing a 34 per cent deficit (305.6 mm against a normal 460.1 mm and 142.4 mm against a normal 216.5 mm, respectively). Fazilka and Barnala have recorded deficits of 30 per cent, with 157 mm (normal 223.8 mm) and 221.9 mm (normal 315.6 mm), respectively.

IMD monsoon update: Surplus rainfall

Tarn Taran has experienced a significant 66 per cent surplus in rainfall, recording 405.1 mm compared to the normal 243.4 mm. Pathankot saw a smaller surplus of 14 per cent, with 989 mm of rain against the average 864.5 mm. Faridkot, on the other hand, has had near-normal rainfall, receiving 269.5 mm compared to the usual 268.6 mm.

IMD update: Monsoon deficit in Punjab

Haryana, while faring better overall than Punjab, still faces an 11 per cent deficit in rainfall. Of the state’s 22 districts, eight recorded either surplus or normal rain, while the remaining 14 saw below-average levels. According to the IMD, Karnal leads the deficit list with a 46 per cent shortfall (244.1 mm against the usual 449.8 mm), followed by Panchkula at 42 per cent (442.9 mm versus the normal 761.7 mm), Yamunanagar at 41 per cent (470.8 mm versus 800.2 mm), Kaithal at 32 per cent (221 mm versus 324.4 mm), and Ambala at 30 per cent (502.9 mm versus 716.9 mm).

This rainfall deficit raises concerns about groundwater levels in both states. Punjab and Haryana are key producers of the water-intensive paddy crop, which could be impacted.