Pune blasts case: Bombay HC grants bail to accused after 12 years in jail

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to an accused in the 2012 Pune blasts case, citing long incarceration and delay in the trial.

Farooq Bagwan, the applicant, has been in jail for more than 12 years and the possibility of the trial completing in the near future is remote, said a bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Rajesh Patil in the order passed on Tuesday. At present only 27 out of 170 witnesses have been examined by the trial court, the HC noted. Further, apart from the present offence, Bagwan has no other criminal antecedents, it said.

"It is clear that the possibility of trial concluding in the near future appears to be remote. It is by now well settled principle of law that the right to speedy trial of an accused is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution of India," the court said.