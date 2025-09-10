Home / India News / Pune blasts case: Bombay HC grants bail to accused after 12 years in jail

Pune blasts case: Bombay HC grants bail to accused after 12 years in jail

The prosecution's case is that the blasts were carried out to avenge the death of Qateel Siddique, an Indian Mujahideen operative, who was killed in the Yerawada prison in Pune in June 2012

Bombay High Court
The bench granted bail to Bagwan on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to an accused in the 2012 Pune blasts case, citing long incarceration and delay in the trial.

Farooq Bagwan, the applicant, has been in jail for more than 12 years and the possibility of the trial completing in the near future is remote, said a bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Rajesh Patil in the order passed on Tuesday. At present only 27 out of 170 witnesses have been examined by the trial court, the HC noted. Further, apart from the present offence, Bagwan has no other criminal antecedents, it said.

"It is clear that the possibility of trial concluding in the near future appears to be remote. It is by now well settled principle of law that the right to speedy trial of an accused is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution of India," the court said.

The bench granted bail to Bagwan on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. Five low-intensity blasts took place on the busy Junglee Maharaj Road in Pune on August 1, 2012, injuring one person.

Bagwan was arrested in December 2012 by the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for his alleged involvement.

The prosecution's case is that the blasts were carried out to avenge the death of Qateel Siddique, an Indian Mujahideen operative, who was killed in the Yerawada prison in Pune in June 2012. The ATS arrested a total of nine persons for their alleged role in the blasts.

Bagwan had prepared forged documents on his computer to procure SIM cards for mobile phones which were used by the co-accused, and the conspiracy was hatched in his shop premises, the ATS alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi to meet Mauritius PM in Varanasi, visit Dehradun to survey floods

Delhi govt flags water, electricity issues in 799 schools, calls for action

LIVE news updates: Curfew in force, says Nepal Army; discussions scheduled

Sunjay Kapur assets row: Priya Kapur tells HC Karisma's kids got ₹1,900 cr

WB approves $212.64 mn project to support coastal communities in TN, K'taka

Topics :Bombay High CourtBombay HCPuneBomb blast

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story