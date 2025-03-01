Pune bus rape case: Accused attempts suicide, arrested in Shirur village

A man accused of sexually assaulting a 26-year-old hospital counsellor inside a stationary Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus at Pune's Swargate depot attempted suicide in an effort to evade arrest.

The accused, identified as Dattatray Ramdas Gade, was arrested on Friday after an extensive three-day search operation led by Pune city police.

Suicide attempt and arrest

Addressing the media, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed that preliminary medical reports indicated a ligature mark on Gade’s neck, suggesting an attempted suicide. It is suspected that he attempted suicide. We are waiting for the final report," he said.

According to police sources, Gade, 37, attempted to hang himself using a rope, but it snapped. Villagers in his native Gunat village, located in Shirur, intervened.

Following a rigorous manhunt, Pune police tracked him down to Gunat, where he was arrested at approximately 1:10 am on Friday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Smarthana Patil (Zone 2) confirmed that Gade was transported to Pune by 2 am, underwent a medical examination, and was formally taken into custody before being presented in court.

A local court subsequently remanded him to police custody until March 12.

Also Read

Key role of villagers in capture

Professor Ganesh Gavhane of Gunat, instrumental in the accused’s capture, stated that Gade was found with a bottle of Rogor insecticide.

“During our search on Thursday night, we found Gade near a well, located near a cricket ground, in our village. As he began to run towards the village after seeing us, I kept the motorcycle headlight on to help chase him,” Gavhane said.

Upon being arrested, Gade reportedly pleaded with the villagers, requesting to speak to his son and promising to surrender the following day.

Extensive search operation

The large-scale search operation involved approximately 500 personnel, including officers from the Crime Branch (Zone 2), Swargate police station, riot control platoons, and newly-recruited officers. Additionally, 400–500 local villagers participated in the effort, which culminated in Gade’s arrest on Friday morning.

Commissioner Kumar emphasised that the police are working to build an airtight case and plan to seek trial in a fast-track court. “A special counsellor will be appointed to ensure the case is pursued effectively, " he said.

Dismissing claims that Gade intended to surrender, Kumar said that his movements did not indicate any willingness to turn himself in.

Reward for villagers

The Pune police have decided to award Rs 1 lakh to Gunat villagers for their assistance in capturing the accused. "Those who shared the latest information about the accused will be given the reward price. We will soon visit the village and felicitate those who helped nab the accused," Kumar said.

Delay in arrest

Acknowledging a delay in Gade’s arrest, Kumar explained that while locating him took time, the suspect was identified within hours of the crime. Surveillance footage from 23 CCTV cameras at the Swargate ST stand and 48 cameras around the bus terminal helped investigators confirm his identity.

Police records indicate that Gade was previously booked for mobile theft in January 2024 at Swargate police station. Additionally, he has six cases of theft and chain-snatching registered against him in Pune rural and Ahilyanagar district.

According to the police, the incident occurred early Tuesday morning when the victim, waiting at Swargate station to board a bus to her hometown Phaltan in Satara district, was deceived by Gade. Posing as a bus conductor, he allegedly misled her about her bus’ arrival and directed her to an empty state transport (ST) bus, where the crime took place — just 100 m from the security office.

Following this, Gade fled Pune and sought refuge at a relative’s home in Shirur. Reports suggest he admitted to making a "mistake" and expressed an intention to surrender, but he disappeared before doing so.

In response to the incident, Pune police are set to conduct safety audits of high-risk locations, including bus depots, railway stations, and poorly- lit areas.

(With agency inputs)