Pune Porsche crash: One year on, justice eludes families of victims

A year after a speeding Porsche slammed into a two-wheeler in Pune, claiming the lives of two young techies, their families are grappling with grief, seeking a fast-track trial in the case.

The case drew national outrage after it emerged that the luxury car was allegedly driven by an intoxicated juvenile. Since then, the case has spiralled into a legal saga. The boy’s father, a real estate developer, along with two doctors and others, remains behind bars, while his mother is out on interim bail. For the victims' families, closure remains elusive.

‘Pushing for framing of charges’

“The sessions court has rejected the bail pleas of the accused. To ensure that the trial is fast-tracked, we have already filed an application to frame charges. But Dr Ajay Taware, the former head of the forensic sciences department at Sassoon General Hospital, has moved the court seeking his discharge from the case. That is why the proceedings are pending,” Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

He underlined that their primary focus will be addressing the discharge application and the framing of charges.

Hiray said while opposing the bail applications of the accused, he explained to the court that it was not a simple accident case. “In this case, the accused have played and cheated the judicial system by tampering with the key evidence, such as blood reports. Due to the prosecution's strong opposition, barring the mother of the juvenile, none of the accused have been able to secure bail,” he said.

Families’ wait for justice

Anish’s father, Om Awadhiya, voiced frustration over the delay in the judicial proceedings. He stated he was promised that the case would be fast-tracked, according to PTI.

“A year has passed, but the trial is being stretched. Our son is no longer with us; nothing can compensate for that loss, but justice in this case would send a strong message against drunk driving and those who believe money and power put them above the law,” he said.

He added that both affected families have requested authorities to speed up the trial process.

"This year has been painful for me, my wife, and our whole family. Not a single day goes by without us remembering him and cherishing his beautiful memories. After Anish's tragic death, our world has come crashing down," Awadhiya said.

The father, residing in Madhya Pradesh, asserted that the only wish of the families is to see punishment meted out to those responsible, the PTI report stated.

What happened on that day?

The fatal accident happened on the morning of May 19, 2024, in Pune's Kalyani Nagar district when a Porsche, reportedly driven by the 17-year-old, fatally struck the two software professionals, Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, while they were on their motorcycle.

Although initially detained, the minor received bail within hours from Juvenile Justice Board member LN Danavade. The lenient conditions, including an assignment to compose a 300-word essay about road safety, sparked nationwide outrage. Following public backlash, police requested a review of the bail decision, and the JJB subsequently placed the minor in an observation facility. Later, however, the Bombay High Court ordered his release.

What are the major accusations?

Allegations of preferential treatment by the police surfaced early on, prompting Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar to suspend two officers from the Yerawada police station. Police also alleged that the teen's father, along with Dr Taware -- then head of the Forensic Science Department at Sassoon Hospital--allegedly orchestrated the swapping of the juvenile’s blood samples with those of his mother. This was reportedly done with the assistance of Dr Shreehari Halnore and hospital staff member Ghatkamble. Middlemen Makandar and Gaikwad were accused of managing financial transactions related to the alleged tampering.

Police also stated that the blood samples of two other minors who were in the car were allegedly swapped to hide the presence of alcohol, leading to the arrest of three individuals, including the fathers of those minors.

(With agency inputs)