Who was Guy Edward Bartkus, responsible for bombing at a California clinic?

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has identified a 25-year-old suspect responsible for the deadly bombing near a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California. FBI officials say the suspect, Guy Edward Bartkus, had "dangerous beliefs" and targeted the clinic on purpose.

According to a report by Reuters, the blast happened around 11 am on May 17 outside the American Reproductive Centre, a clinic where people go for IVF (in vitro fertilisation) treatment. Bartkus died in the blast and at least four others were injured. However, the embryos stored inside were not harmed.

ALSO READ: After Haryana YouTuber, UP businessman nabbed for spying for Pakistan At a press conference, FBI assistant director Akil Davis said, “We are fairly confident that Bartkus is our main suspect.” He added that this was not a random act but a planned attack, which the FBI is treating as terrorism.

Who was Guy Edward Bartkus?

Guy Edward Bartkus was from Twentynine Palms, California. Investigators say Bartkus held "nihilistic ideations", meaning he believed life had no meaning or value. He also described himself as a "pro-mortalist", someone who thinks bringing new life into the world is wrong. He shared these views in a message and audio recording found after the attack.

Bartkus is believed to have tried livestreaming the explosion, but the video failed to upload. He was later found dead near a silver Ford Fusion, which was the vehicle used in the bombing.

Also Read

Was Bartkus previously known to the FBI?

No, the FBI had no prior information about Bartkus before the incident. His father, who had not been in touch with him for 10 years, said he was shocked by the news. He described his son as someone who was easily influenced by others.

What does 'nihilistic ideation' mean?

ALSO READ: NIA arrests two members of ISIS sleeper cell's module from Mumbai airport This term refers to a way of thinking where a person believes life has no meaning or purpose. It can sometimes be linked to mental health problems or extreme belief systems. People with this mindset may feel that nothing in life matters and reject common social values.

What did FBI find?

Authorities searched Bartkus's home in Twentynine Palms after the explosion, where they found two rifles, bullets, and more explosives. The area was evacuated, and bomb experts safely removed the dangerous items.

Investigators also found online posts linked to Bartkus, where he criticised human life and IVF. The FBI is now reviewing a possible manifesto and says this is one of the largest bombing crime scenes in Southern California’s history.

Officials continue to collect evidence and are receiving hundreds of tips from the public. For now, the FBI believes there is no further threat.

[With inputs from Reuters]