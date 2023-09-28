Home / India News / Punjab Cong MLA Khaira taken into police custody in 2015 drugs case

Punjab Cong MLA Khaira taken into police custody in 2015 drugs case

A family member of the Congress MLA went live on Facebook showing that a team of Punjab Police has reached their residence to apprehend Khaira

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Sukhpal Singh Khaira

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 9:13 AM IST
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira was taken into custody by the Punjab Police in connection with a 2015 drugs case on Thursday morning, family members of the legislator claimed.

However, there was no official word on Khaira being taken into police custody.

A family member of the Congress MLA went live on Facebook showing that a team of Punjab Police has reached their residence to apprehend Khaira.

In the video, Khaira could be seen arguing with the police team and asking them to show him the arrest warrant. The Bholath legislator could also be seen asking for the identity of the police officers who were part of the raiding team.

When Khaira asked the team where he was being taken, a police official told him that he was being taken to Jalalabad in Fazilka.

Slamming the Bhagwant Mann government, the Congress MLA claimed that he was being apprehended in a fake case and that "jungle raj" was prevailing in the state.

The drugs case was registered in March 2015 at Jalalabad in Fazilka. Nine people were booked in the case and later convicted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In 2017, the Supreme Court stayed the trial court proceedings against Khaira who was summoned as an additional accused in the matter.

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 9:13 AM IST

