Punjab govt sets up control room for monitoring stubble burning incidents

The Punjab Government held a special awareness and support camp to curb stubble burning, with a dedicated control room set up for real-time monitoring in Amritsar on Sunday.

The control room, utilising satellite data, will detect stubble burning incidents and immediately inform the Sub-Divisional Magistrate official of the area where the stubble burning is detected. The SDM will dispatch a team to counsel the farmers against burning stubble.

"Satellites detect stubble-burning incidents using various sensors, and the data is monitored by our officers. Nodal and cluster officers of the concerned area then alert the SDM about the incident. A team immediately visits the spot to counsel farmers against burning stubble," Yug, Control Room Supervisor, told ANI.

"These continuous efforts have made farmers more aware of the harmful effects, and many are now avoiding the practice. We also inform them about different state government schemes that support alternatives to stubble burning. Additionally, farmers who refrained from burning stubble were honoured on Independence Day and Republic Day," he added. Stubble burning in neighbouring states, including Punjab, is one of the major causes of air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region during the winter. Meanwhile, in continuation of its sustained efforts to abate paddy stubble burning incidents in the region, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) held two significant review meetings with senior officials of Punjab and Haryana on September 25 and 26, respectively, stated a release from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Senior officers of various concerned departments, including District Magistrates, Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and SSPs from 23 Districts of Punjab and 22 Districts of Haryana, attended the respective review meetings. The review focused on the preparedness of both the States for the paddy harvesting season 2025, in compliance with the Commission's Directions 90 and 92. These directions mandate effective in-situ and ex-situ crop residue management, eliminating paddy stubble burning in hotspot Districts, for monitoring and actions being undertaken by the States of Punjab and Haryana. Further, Flying Squad teams will be deputed in the two States for monitoring progress at the field level in the hotspot Districts. The State Governments were requested to direct all concerned in the district administration to facilitate the Flying Squads and provide them with updated status from time to time.