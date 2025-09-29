Home / India News / Punjab govt sets up control room for monitoring stubble burning incidents

Punjab govt sets up control room for monitoring stubble burning incidents

The control room, utilising satellite data, will detect stubble burning incidents and immediately inform the Sub-Divisional Magistrate official of the area where the stubble burning is detected

Stubble Burning, Stubble
Stubble burning in neighbouring states, including Punjab, is one of the major causes of air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region during the winter (Photo: PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 9:45 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Punjab Government held a special awareness and support camp to curb stubble burning, with a dedicated control room set up for real-time monitoring in Amritsar on Sunday.

The control room, utilising satellite data, will detect stubble burning incidents and immediately inform the Sub-Divisional Magistrate official of the area where the stubble burning is detected. The SDM will dispatch a team to counsel the farmers against burning stubble.

"Satellites detect stubble-burning incidents using various sensors, and the data is monitored by our officers. Nodal and cluster officers of the concerned area then alert the SDM about the incident. A team immediately visits the spot to counsel farmers against burning stubble," Yug, Control Room Supervisor, told ANI.

"These continuous efforts have made farmers more aware of the harmful effects, and many are now avoiding the practice. We also inform them about different state government schemes that support alternatives to stubble burning. Additionally, farmers who refrained from burning stubble were honoured on Independence Day and Republic Day," he added.

Stubble burning in neighbouring states, including Punjab, is one of the major causes of air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region during the winter.

Meanwhile, in continuation of its sustained efforts to abate paddy stubble burning incidents in the region, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) held two significant review meetings with senior officials of Punjab and Haryana on September 25 and 26, respectively, stated a release from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Senior officers of various concerned departments, including District Magistrates, Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and SSPs from 23 Districts of Punjab and 22 Districts of Haryana, attended the respective review meetings.

The review focused on the preparedness of both the States for the paddy harvesting season 2025, in compliance with the Commission's Directions 90 and 92. These directions mandate effective in-situ and ex-situ crop residue management, eliminating paddy stubble burning in hotspot Districts, for monitoring and actions being undertaken by the States of Punjab and Haryana.

Further, Flying Squad teams will be deputed in the two States for monitoring progress at the field level in the hotspot Districts. The State Governments were requested to direct all concerned in the district administration to facilitate the Flying Squads and provide them with updated status from time to time.

It was highlighted that the CAQM Cell has been established at Kheti Bhawan, SAS Nagar (Mohali), which will monitor paddy stubble management and pollution activities to facilitate Inter-State coordination between Punjab and Haryana. The Commission urged close cooperation with the Cell to accelerate on-ground action with continuous monitoring and vigilance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Elective merit key factor in seats allocation for BMC polls: Eknath Shinde

At least 10 killed in Maharashtra amid heavy rains, over 11,800 evacuated

Spirit of selfless service, discipline true strengths of RSS: PM Modi

Telangana aims to bring all Fortune 500 firms to Future City: Revanth Reddy

Gautam Adani, son pay homage at Zubeen Garg's Guwahati residence

Topics :Stubble burningPunjabPunjab Governmentstubble burning air pollution

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story