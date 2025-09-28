Gautam Adani, son pay homage at Zubeen Garg's Guwahati residence

Leading industrialist Gautam Adani and his son Jeet paid a visit to deceased singer-composer Zubeen Garg's house in Assam's Guwahati on Sunday, and paid homage to the state's cultural icon.

Adani and his son spent around half-an-hour at Garg's residence in Kahilipara area here, and met his wife Garima Saikia Garg, an official told PTI.

The businessman reached the area around 9 pm along with several senior officials of the Adani Group, and paid floral tributes.

"Gautam Adani and his son Jeet came to offer their condolences to the icon of Assam. They sat with Garima for some time and expressed grief over the untimely demise of the singer," the official said.