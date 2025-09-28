Gautam Adani, son pay homage at Zubeen Garg's Guwahati residence

Leading industrialist Gautam Adani and his son Jeet paid a visit to deceased singer-composer Zubeen Garg's house in Assam's Guwahati on Sunday, and paid homage to the state's cultural icon.
Adani and his son spent around half-an-hour at Garg's residence in Kahilipara area here, and met his wife Garima Saikia Garg, an official told PTI.
The businessman reached the area around 9 pm along with several senior officials of the Adani Group, and paid floral tributes.
"Gautam Adani and his son Jeet came to offer their condolences to the icon of Assam. They sat with Garima for some time and expressed grief over the untimely demise of the singer," the official said.
Garg died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app