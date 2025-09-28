Home / India News / Gautam Adani, son pay homage at Zubeen Garg's Guwahati residence

Gautam Adani, son pay homage at Zubeen Garg's Guwahati residence

Adani and his son spent around half-an-hour at Garg's residence in Kahilipara area here, and met his wife Garima Saikia Garg, an official told PTI

Zubeen Garg
Garg died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 11:06 PM IST
Leading industrialist Gautam Adani and his son Jeet paid a visit to deceased singer-composer Zubeen Garg's house in Assam's Guwahati on Sunday, and paid homage to the state's cultural icon.

Adani and his son spent around half-an-hour at Garg's residence in Kahilipara area here, and met his wife Garima Saikia Garg, an official told PTI.

The businessman reached the area around 9 pm along with several senior officials of the Adani Group, and paid floral tributes.

"Gautam Adani and his son Jeet came to offer their condolences to the icon of Assam. They sat with Garima for some time and expressed grief over the untimely demise of the singer," the official said.

Garg died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :India NewsGautam AdaniAssamGuwahati

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

