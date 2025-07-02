Home / India News / Husband must look to earn more if maintenance to wife is unaffordable: HC

Husband must look to earn more if maintenance to wife is unaffordable: HC

The court made this observation while hearing a petition by a husband challenging the Family Court's order to provide ₹24,700 maintenance for his wife and two children, reported LiveLaw

Punjab and Haryana High Court
The court rejected husband's petition, stating that his arguments are not acceptable because "it is not only the legal and statutory obligation of the petitioner to maintain his wife and minor children but is also his social and economic liability to
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 6:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asserting that it is the husband's duty to maintain his wife and children, the Punjab & Haryana High Court has held that if he cannot afford the maintenance amount, he must find ways to earn more, LiveLaw reported on Wednesday.
 
The court made this observation while hearing a petition by a husband challenging the Family Court's order to provide ₹24,700 maintenance for his wife and two children, the report added.
 
The plea argued that he is unable to afford the amount because of his other liabilities and has to look after his ailing mother.
 
"In case the petitioner is not able to earn the aforesaid amount, then it is rather his duty to earn more and after earning more, he has to maintain his children and wife under the provisions of law," Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri said, as quoted by LiveLaw.
 
He further added that the argument made by the petitioner about other liabilities cannot be accepted.
 

What's the case?

 
According to LiveLaw, the couple was married in 2014, but the husband claimed that his wife has been living separately for the last five years. He further added that he is a senior male nurse in a hospital in Jaipur and earns ₹57,606 per month.
 
He said that the maintenance amount is almost half of his monthly income, and he also has to pay loan EMIs and look after his ailing mother. He also submitted that the wife is working as a teacher, however, no documents about the same were submitted in the family court at the time of the hearing, the report added.
 

What else did the court say?

 
The court, however, rejected his petition, stating that his arguments are not acceptable because "it is not only the legal and statutory obligation of the petitioner to maintain his wife and minor children but is also his social and economic liability to maintain them," reported LiveLaw.
 
The judge also noted that the wife is not working as per the impugned order and is taking care of their two young children.
 
"...Therefore, the total amount of 24,700/- per month cannot be said to be on the higher side by any stretch of imagination considering the inflationary tendencies and the costs in ratio as of today in India," the judge said, as quoted by LiveLaw.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Swachh Bharat Mission completes 10 years: What Phase II looks like

Delhi HC asks Centre to frame rules for mode-specific information under RTI

Govt not helping farmers struggling with shortage of fertilisers: Rahul

Saying 'I Love You' not sexual intent, rules Bombay HC in Pocso case

LIVE news updates: 'Tughlaqi farman', says Atishi on Delhi's fuel ban on old vehicles

Topics :Punjab & Haryana HCalimonyBS Web ReportsDivorce maintenance

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story