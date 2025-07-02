Home / India News / Delhi HC asks Centre to frame rules for mode-specific information under RTI

Highlighting a gap in RTI Rules, a division bench of Chief Justice Upadhyaya and Justice Gedela stated the need for providing information in the format sought by applicants while ensuring safeguards

Delhi High Court
The directions came in response to a petition filed by two law students. (Photo: Twitter)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 5:37 PM IST
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the relevant authority of the Union Government to take necessary steps and issue directions or frame rules to guarantee that information under the Right to Information Act, 2005, is provided in the format or mode requested by the applicant, while ensuring that appropriate safety measures are in place.

Highlighting a gap in the current RTI Rules, a division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela stated that the need for providing information in the format sought by applicants, such as email or pen drives, while ensuring proper safeguards.

The Court emphasised that existing rules do not account for present-day digital preferences, which can limit accessibility and defeat the spirit of the RTI Act, 2005. The judges instructed the appropriate authority to evaluate the issue and make a decision within three months.

The directions came in response to a petition filed by two law students, who argued that RTI procedures continue to reference outdated formats, such as diskettes and floppies. They urged that information delivery should reflect current technology, including cloud platforms and secure email transfers.

The plea also requested clear provisions for modern digital payment methods, such as UPI, net banking, and credit cards, to make the RTI process more user-friendly.

Despite earlier representations made to the concerned ministries, no action had been taken, prompting the petitioners to approach the Court, stated the plea.

The High Court concluded that framing updated rules is essential for ensuring the effective realisation of citizens' rights under the RTI Act in today's digital era.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Right to InformationDelhi High CourtLaw

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

