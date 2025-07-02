Home / India News / Swachh Bharat Mission completes 10 years: What Phase II looks like

Swachh Bharat Mission completes 10 years: What Phase II looks like

Over 250,000 Gram Panchayats in India are preparing for digital transformation of their cleanliness model with e-GramSwaraj platform

Swacch Bharat mission, rural households, Sanitation in India, Open defecation
Senior government officials, state mission directors, development partners and sector experts gathered to review the progress of the SBM-G and identify priorities for its next phase at the event
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 6:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), the flagship cleanliness and sanitation scheme of the central government, completes 10 years, it gets ready to enter Phase II with a greater focus on rural India, using climate-resilient sanitation technical designs and services.
 
“As we move forward on the SBM-Grameen (rural) journey, we recognise that sanitation is not just about infrastructure, it is about dignity, equity and sustainability,” Ashok KK Meena, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, said during his address at the National Rural Sanitation Workshop organised by DDWS and UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) India on Wednesday.
 
At the event, the government released two technical publications:
 
  • Standard Operating Procedures for the Safety and Dignity of Sanitation Workers in Rural India
  • Protocol for Developing Climate Resilient Sanitation Technical Designs and Services
 
“To ensure that sanitation services are not only safe and inclusive but also climate-resilient and equitable,” the government said in a statement.
 
This event and the launch of these protocols reflect the government’s commitment to leaving no one behind, while adapting to the climate challenges of our times, Meena added.
 
Over 250,000 Gram Panchayats in India are preparing for the digital transformation of their cleanliness model through the e-GramSwaraj platform and tracking their performance using a new tool called the Panchayat Advancement Index. This indicates the increasing role of local governance in rural sanitation.
 
Sushil Kumar Lohani, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR), led a session on ‘Strengthening Panchayati Raj Institutions for Sustainable Sanitation’ and highlighted that the Clean and Green Panchayat initiative empowers local bodies to lead in waste management, grey water (wastewater) reuse, and inclusive sanitation infrastructure, delivering viable outcomes to achieve sustainable development goals.
 
Senior government officials, state mission directors, development partners and sector experts gathered to review the progress of the SBM-G and identify priorities for its next phase at the event.
 
Karina Malczewska, Chief, WASH & CCES, UNICEF, reiterated the need to transition from safe and inclusive sanitation to one that is resilient and future-ready, aligning with the broader goals of sustainable rural development.
 
Kamal Kishore Soan, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission & SBM-G, noted that as climate risks intensify, integrating resilience into sanitation systems is no longer optional, it is essential.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi HC asks Centre to frame rules for mode-specific information under RTI

Govt not helping farmers struggling with shortage of fertilisers: Rahul

Saying 'I Love You' not sexual intent, rules Bombay HC in Pocso case

LIVE news updates: 'Tughlaqi farman', says Atishi on Delhi's fuel ban on old vehicles

₹60 lakh revamp for Rekha Gupta's bungalow; includes TVs, ACs, chandeliers

Topics :Swacch Bharat missionrural householdsSanitation in IndiaOpen defecation

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story