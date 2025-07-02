Swachh Bharat Mission completes 10 years: What Phase II looks like

As Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), the flagship cleanliness and sanitation scheme of the central government, completes 10 years, it gets ready to enter Phase II with a greater focus on rural India, using climate-resilient sanitation technical designs and services.

“As we move forward on the SBM-Grameen (rural) journey, we recognise that sanitation is not just about infrastructure, it is about dignity, equity and sustainability,” Ashok KK Meena, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, said during his address at the National Rural Sanitation Workshop organised by DDWS and UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) India on Wednesday.

At the event, the government released two technical publications: Standard Operating Procedures for the Safety and Dignity of Sanitation Workers in Rural India

Protocol for Developing Climate Resilient Sanitation Technical Designs and Services “To ensure that sanitation services are not only safe and inclusive but also climate-resilient and equitable,” the government said in a statement. This event and the launch of these protocols reflect the government’s commitment to leaving no one behind, while adapting to the climate challenges of our times, Meena added. Over 250,000 Gram Panchayats in India are preparing for the digital transformation of their cleanliness model through the e-GramSwaraj platform and tracking their performance using a new tool called the Panchayat Advancement Index. This indicates the increasing role of local governance in rural sanitation.

Sushil Kumar Lohani, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR), led a session on ‘Strengthening Panchayati Raj Institutions for Sustainable Sanitation’ and highlighted that the Clean and Green Panchayat initiative empowers local bodies to lead in waste management, grey water (wastewater) reuse, and inclusive sanitation infrastructure, delivering viable outcomes to achieve sustainable development goals. Senior government officials, state mission directors, development partners and sector experts gathered to review the progress of the SBM-G and identify priorities for its next phase at the event. Karina Malczewska, Chief, WASH & CCES, UNICEF, reiterated the need to transition from safe and inclusive sanitation to one that is resilient and future-ready, aligning with the broader goals of sustainable rural development.