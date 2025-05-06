Punjab-Haryana water dispute explained: What's causing the water crisis?

Tensions between Punjab and Haryana over water sharing have once again flared up, with Punjab refusing to release an additional 4,500 cusecs of water to Haryana through the Bhakra-Nangal project. The issue led to major political parties rallying together in Punjab, opposing the move.

At the heart of the standoff lies Punjab’s growing water crisis. Here’s a closer look at the current water sharing dispute and how it started.

Punjab-Haryana water dispute

Bhagwant Mann rejected the request, and the matter was taken up by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). The dispute began on April 23, when Haryana sought 8,500 cusecs of water, 4,500 cusecs more than its usual share, from the Bhakra-Nangal project, citing a severe drinking water shortage in its western districts. Punjab Chief Ministerrejected the request, and the matter was taken up by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

BBMB approved Haryana’s request, with member states Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi voting in favour. Himachal Pradesh abstained, and Punjab voted against.

ALSO READ: Water sharing row: Punjab govt seeks BBMB revamp, Dam safety Act repeal Despite the decision, Punjab has refused to open additional sluice gates at the Nangal dam, calling the move “unprecedented” and “forcible.” Haryana, in response, threatened to approach the Supreme Court to enforce its allocation.

What is the Bhakra-Nangal project?

The Bhakra-Nangal project is a river valley project which serves multiple purposes, such as irrigation, hydropower generation, flood control, and drinking water supply.

The project is located at the Sutlej River, in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab and comprises two main dams: Bhakra Dam and Nangal Dam.

ALSO READ: Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance after Pahalgam attack: What does this mean? The system is crucial to providing irrigation water to states like Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, and is a major source of hydroelectric power through the Bhakra Power Houses I and II.

Who manages BBMB and how is water distributed?

This is one of India’s earliest post-independence infrastructure schemes, was originally managed solely by Punjab before the state was divided in 1966. After the reorganisation, the Bhakra Management Board — later renamed BBMB — was created to manage water distribution among Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi.

Under the BBMB's current allocation:

Punjab receives 5.512 million acre-feet (MAF)

Haryana gets 2.987 MAF

Rajasthan is allotted 3.318 MAF

Punjab, however, claims that Haryana has already drawn 3.110 million acre-feet (MAF). This means Haryana has already exceeded its full-year share. Punjab has argued that any additional supply would come at the cost of its own pressing needs.

Why is Punjab facing a water crisis?

Despite being the origin of three major rivers, including the Sutlej, Ravi, and Beas, Punjab is in the grip of a severe water crisis. A report by The Indian Express breaks this down to both structural and administrative reasons:

1. Skewed water allocation: Punjab receives only 17.95 BCM of the 42.4 billion cubic metres (BCM) flowing through its rivers. The rest is shared with Haryana, Rajasthan, and even Pakistan. Despite this, Punjab is expected to support its heavy agricultural demands with limited canal water.

2. Excessive groundwater use: Punjab’s annual water demand is 66.12 billion cubic metres (BCM), of which 62.58 BCM is used for agriculture. However, the total available supply is only 52.85 BCM. This leaves a deficit of 13.27 BCM — a gap largely filled by over-exploiting groundwater. Around 47 per cent of Punjab’s water needs are met this way, putting immense pressure on aquifers.

3. Falling water levels: Dams like Bhakra, Pong, and Ranjit Sagar are reporting significantly lower water levels compared to last year. Experts attribute this to reduced snowfall in the Himalayas, which feeds these rivers.

4. Waste management: Despite annual floods, Punjab lacks an effective strategy to harness excess water.

5. Urban shortages and project delays: Cities like Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Amritsar face acute water shortages, especially in summer. Projects such as bringing the Beas river water to Jalandhar have been delayed due to a lack of funding and bureaucratic hurdles.

6. Agricultural practices: Punjab’s water-intensive cropping patterns — especially rice cultivation — have further aggravated groundwater depletion. Despite policy-level awareness, crop diversification has been slow.

7. Poor river management: Between April and June 2019, only 30-40 per cent of the water released from dams was used within Punjab; the rest flowed into Pakistan or other Indian states. The canalisation of rivers and flood management plans announced in 2019 remain largely unimplemented. ALSO READ: Saving water: India needs a balanced management template to avert crisis : Between April and June 2019, only 30-40 per cent of the water released from dams was used within Punjab; the rest flowed into Pakistan or other Indian states. The canalisation of rivers and flood management plans announced in 2019 remain largely unimplemented.

So, what happens next?

Punjab’s refusal to share additional water with Haryana is not a state rivalry; it reflects a deeper problem. With groundwater levels plummeting, surface water under pressure, and urban centres increasingly parched, Punjab is experiencing a deeper water crisis.

The situation calls for urgent intervention to help mitigate the situation, especially with drier summer months beginning in Infia.

The matter of water sharing will likely reach the Supreme Court, where further information and future actions may be determined.