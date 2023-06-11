Home / India News / Punjab hikes petrol price by 92 paisa per litre, diesel prices by 88 paisa

Punjab hikes petrol price by 92 paisa per litre, diesel prices by 88 paisa

Cash-strapped Punjab government on Sunday increased petrol price by 92 paisa per litre and diesel price by 88 paisa

IANS Chandigarh
Punjab hikes petrol price by 92 paisa per litre, diesel prices by 88 paisa

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 11:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Cash-strapped Punjab government on Sunday increased petrol price by 92 paisa per litre and diesel price by 88 paisa.

This is the second time this year that the prices have been increased.

The cost of one litre of petrol in the state will now be Rs 98.65 while diesel prices will be Rs 88.95 per litre.

With the hike in price, the state aims to generate Rs 600 crore per annum as revenue, said officials.

They said despite the increase in prices, diesel in Punjab would be cheaper than neighbouring Haryana, and both diesel and petrol cheaper than Rajasthan.

--IANS

vg/dpb

Also Read

Rupee rises 1 paisa to 82 against US dollar in Tuesday's early trade

Indian Embassy, Nepal govt sign MoUs for projects in education, healthcare

Indonesian govt promises move to clean energy, but challenges remain

Rupee gains 1 paisa to 82.16 against dollar as market sentiment improves

India's economy already 10% more energy efficient than G20 average: IEA

India logs 142 new Covid-19 infections, active cases decrease to 2,450

Proud to serve nation marching forward with undeterred resolve: PM Modi

Bihar municipal elections: Counting of votes for 805 posts underway

Some Indian students facing deportation from Canada get stay orders: Report

North Eastern Railway services to be colour coded in Lucknow division

Topics :petroldiesel

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story