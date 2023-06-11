Home / India News / North Eastern Railway services to be colour coded in Lucknow division

North Eastern Railway services to be colour coded in Lucknow division

Services for passengers aboard trains plying under North Eastern Railway (NER) in Lucknow Division will now be colour coded.

IANS Lucknow
North Eastern Railway services to be colour coded in Lucknow division

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 8:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Services for passengers aboard trains plying under North Eastern Railway (NER) in Lucknow Division will now be colour coded.

Railway personnel, wearing glittery saffron, blue and neon green jackets will provide different services to passengers.

"Those in orange jackets will provide bed rolls while the blue jacket personnel will take care of the cleanliness and on-board housekeeping. Swachhta Prahari in green will supervise all the personnel and overall cleanliness of the train," said a railway official.

Currently, this service has been started in Pushpak Express (12533), Kushinagar Express (22537), and Raptisagar Express (12511) under a pilot project.

"In the coming week, Chhapra Express (15054) will also be added in this list and other trains in the division depending upon the success of the project," the official added.

Mahesh Gupta, public relations officer, NER, Lucknow, said, "This has been done for better services so that passengers can identify who to ask for help. This will also remove confusion for passengers as they usually do not know whom to reach out for a particular task."

"With this system, it will be easy to identify the 'Swachhta Prahari' deployed for monitoring the passengers during the journey and the complaints of the passengers regarding their needs and cleanliness will be resolved quickly," he added.

--IANS

amita/dpb

 

Also Read

41 trains to remain cancelled till Mar 3 in Lucknow Division, says official

Himachal Pradesh Loktantra Prahari Samman Act repealed amid Oppn walkout

Vande Bharat pelted with stones in Bengal's Malda; BJP demands NIA probe

Rajasthan train derailment: 4 passenger trains cancelled, 1 diverted

Nitin Gadkari likely to inaugurate Kiratpur-Ner Chowk road on May 15

USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman arrives in Varanasi for G20 meet

As Goa loses tourists to Malvan, state police cracks down on touts

'Warrior Moms' fight for their children's right to breathe clean air

Top headlines: Unemployment rate dips 7.7%, AAP's 'maha rally' and more

India-Bangladesh biannual border talks set to begin in New Delhi today

Topics :Indian RailwaysLucknow

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story