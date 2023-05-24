Punjab to come up with green hydrogen policy, says minister Aman Arora

The state government will soon come up with a green hydrogen policy to make Punjab a front-runner state in non-conventional energy production across the country, said new and renewable energy sources minister Aman Arora on Wednesday.

"Concerted efforts are also being made to increase the share of renewable energy up to 30 per cent by 2030," said Arora while addressing a national energy summit.

Arora emphasised that it is high time to shift from conventional power generation to renewable energy sources to save the earth.

An official statement quoting Arora said around 3,200 MW capacity renewable energy projects, including 2,000 MW capacity of solar plants, have been installed, which is about 21 per cent of the total installed capacity in Punjab.

This share of renewable energy will be increased up to 30 per cent by 2030, he said.

Punjab has a huge potential in renewable energy as over 20 million tonnes of paddy straw is produced every year and only 7-8 million tonnes is being managed through ex-situ (using stubble as fuel) and in-situ (mixing crop residue in fields) methods, he said.

As many 43 compressed biogas (CBG) projects based on paddy straw and agriculture residue have already been allotted and Asia's largest CBG plant of a total capacity of over 33 tonnes per day has been commissioned in Sangrur district.

On completion, these projects will produce 515.58 TDP CBG, besides consuming two million tonne paddy straw per annum, he added.