Home / India News / Punjab to come up with green hydrogen policy, says minister Aman Arora

Punjab to come up with green hydrogen policy, says minister Aman Arora

Arora emphasised that it is high time to shift from conventional power generation to renewable energy sources to save the earth

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Punjab to come up with green hydrogen policy, says minister Aman Arora

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 7:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The state government will soon come up with a green hydrogen policy to make Punjab a front-runner state in non-conventional energy production across the country, said new and renewable energy sources minister Aman Arora on Wednesday.

"Concerted efforts are also being made to increase the share of renewable energy up to 30 per cent by 2030," said Arora while addressing a national energy summit.

Arora emphasised that it is high time to shift from conventional power generation to renewable energy sources to save the earth.

An official statement quoting Arora said around 3,200 MW capacity renewable energy projects, including 2,000 MW capacity of solar plants, have been installed, which is about 21 per cent of the total installed capacity in Punjab.

This share of renewable energy will be increased up to 30 per cent by 2030, he said.

Punjab has a huge potential in renewable energy as over 20 million tonnes of paddy straw is produced every year and only 7-8 million tonnes is being managed through ex-situ (using stubble as fuel) and in-situ (mixing crop residue in fields) methods, he said.

As many 43 compressed biogas (CBG) projects based on paddy straw and agriculture residue have already been allotted and Asia's largest CBG plant of a total capacity of over 33 tonnes per day has been commissioned in Sangrur district.

On completion, these projects will produce 515.58 TDP CBG, besides consuming two million tonne paddy straw per annum, he added.

Also Read

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

Reliance showcases hydrogen-run truck at India Energy Week in Bengaluru

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

25,000 houses for EWS to be constructed across Punjab: Minister Aman Arora

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

India to have new supercomputer for weather forecasting by year end: Rijiju

Hard work of farmers establishing UP as 'economic superpower': Adityanath

Delhi Electric Vehicle policy achieves 86% of targets: Transport department

Andhra cops arrest 3 Malaysians at Chennai airport in loan app scam case

ED raids 25 locations against foreign-registered online gaming portals

Topics :PunjabhydrogenAAP government

First Published: May 24 2023 | 9:49 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story