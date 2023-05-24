Hard work of farmers establishing UP as 'economic superpower': Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the hard work of farmers is establishing the state as an "economic superpower" in the country and highlighted that villages are now moving ahead with technology.

Referring to the nine years of the Narendra Modi dispensation, he also said in these years, the nation has seen farmers and labourers becoming the agenda of a government for the first time in history.

Inaugurating a campaign to link farmers with the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the chief minister said that "a total of 2.63 crore lakh farmers" in the state have joined the central scheme and "Rs 55,800 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of our farmers in the state under the scheme so far".

"Despite this, we heard from some farmers that the money is not reaching them. In view of this, the process of Aadhaar authentication is being started on a large scale, so that 100 per cent eligible farmers can benefit from this scheme," he said.

Adityanath also launched the logo of the 'Darshan' portal, which will provide information on benefits of agricultural facilities, and started the registration of farmers for various grants and services.

"They (farmers) do not belong to any caste, creed and religion, but are the ones who fulfil the needs of society with their hard work and feed the country and the world. Due to the hard work of the farmers of Uttar Pradesh, today, the state is being established as an economic superpower in the country," he said.

"From today, this big campaign is starting in all 55,000 gram panchayats of the state," the chief minister said and added that officials of the agriculture and revenue department as well as post offices will join it to connect "the eligible farmers with the scheme in every village".

The initiative will be publicised in every village for the benefit of all farmers, Adityanath said.

This campaign is to pay respect to farmers and all organisations associated with this campaign will complete it on a large scale, he said and this will solve the complaints coming from farmers and "I hope that after June 10, no farmer of UP will complain of being denied the benefits of this scheme".

He said that today, villages are moving forward with technology and land records have been digitised to a large extent, ending disputes.

"Earlier, disputes were a regular affair. Through the PM Swamitva Yojana, property ownership rights have been provided to scores of farmers. So far, 56 lakh houses have been made available in Uttar Pradesh and by the end of this year, houses will be provided to 1.5 crore families for which the survey work has been completed," the chief minister said.

The facility of the BC Sakhi Yojana and Village Secretariat are being provided in rural areas, he said and added that "banking facilities have started in villages and now one does not need to go elsewhere".

Technology is the need of today and work is going on to take it forward in the villages in a better way, Adityanath said.