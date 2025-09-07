Punjab to let flood-hit farmers extract sand from fields: Sisodia

AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Sunday said farmers will be allowed to extract sand that has been deposited in their fields following the worst floods that struck Punjab, asserting that the accumulation of silt in agricultural fields was the biggest concern of growers for sowing the next crop.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to flood-hit Punjab on September 9, Sisodia demanded the release of "pending" Rs 60,000 crore by the central government.

Addressing the media here, Sisodia said the party leaders, ministers, MLAs and even legislators from Delhi and party workers were engaged in providing relief material to the flood-hit people in the state.

AAP's Punjab in-charge Sisodia said farmers have suffered massive loss because of crops being damaged due to the floods. "But now their biggest concern is about sowing the next Rabi crop as they are worried that sand which came along the river water has accumulated in their fields," Sisodia said. "At present, farmers' biggest concern is about the next crop. If sand remains in fields, it will be difficult to grow the next crop," the former deputy chief minister of Delhi said. "We have been hearing this problem from the flood-hit farmers," he said. He noted that there is a mining policy but without permission, mining is not allowed.

Sisodia said he spoke to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and he said he was getting the same feedback and also said a decision needs to be taken on this issue. He said Mann, who is hospitalized in Mohali, will bring a policy whereby farmers will be given permission to take out sand from their fields. From the AAP, I want to assure farmers that their feedback has reached the state government, which has almost made its mind that farmers will be given permission for mining sand from their fields, Sisodia said. "A formal announcement in this regard will be made in a day or two," he said, adding that the farmers will be given permission for mining in their fields and it will be a relief for them.

They can sell the sand, he said while replying to a question. Replying to a question on PM Modi's Punjab visit on September 9, he said as per his assessment of flood devastation, a big relief is needed. "Pradhan Mantri ji is coming, it is good. Modi spoke to the CM over phone, Amit Shah too spoke and thereafter Shivraj Singh Chouhan also came. But no step has been taken by the union government so far. The PM is coming. My request is that you (Modi) make an assessment and your central ministers has already made an assessment (of losses). But ultimately some steps will have to be taken to provide relief to Punjab," he said.

"People of Punjab need help. He will have to make an announcement," he said. He demanded the release of Rs 60,000 crore which he claimed "pending" with the Centre. "The PM should take cognizance of it. It is not like that if he comes here, then he will come to know about it (floods situation). It is a digital age, the minister (Chouhan) has visited (Punjab). He (Modi) knew it," he said. Sisodia said the PM should at least release Rs 60,000 crore before his Punjab's visit. A few days ago, Mann had written to Modi to release Rs 60,000 crore of the state's funds, which he claimed, "stuck" with the Government of India while highlighting that Punjab was grappling with one of the worst flood disasters in decades.