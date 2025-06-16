Puri temple panel urges ISKCON not to violate Rath Yatra traditions

Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee in Odisha's Puri has written to the ISKCON, urging it to ensure that Lord Jagannath's ceremonial bathing rituals and the Rath Yatra across the world are performed on the specific date sanctioned by scriptures and not to violate traditions.
Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb of Puri, the chairman of the committee, expressed displeasure over some of the ISKCON temples across the world performing the sacred bathing rituals ('Snana Yatra') and the Rath Yatra on various dates, and alleged that such practices "violate the scriptures and the Hindu calendar".
In a letter to Shree Govardhan Das Prabhu, chairman of ISKCON Governing Body Commission, Mayapur, Deb said, I request your good self to ensure that no ISKCON temple or centre anywhere in the world performs the 'Snana Yatra' or 'Ratha Yatra' of Lord Shree Jagannath on a date/tithi not sanctioned by scriptures and traditions."
Deb also claimed that the temples of the ISKCON authorities outside India are "celebrating the 'Snana Yatra' (bathing rituals) and the Rath Yatra of Lord Shree Jagannath on dates/'tithis' not sanctioned in our sacred scriptures".
He also attached documents of some of the announcements in this regard posted by ISKCON temples.
He pointed out that such deviations are being made by ISKCON temples in New York City, in Calgary and in Leicester.
In his letter, Deb mentioned that "learned scholars of Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (Puri) have thoroughly scrutinised the views put forward by ISKCON scholars at the meeting held at Bhubaneswar on March 20, 2025."
The scholars had reiterated their definite and firm conclusion that 'Snana Yatra' was to be celebrated only on Jyestha Poornima Tithi (that is, June 11 this year), while Ratha-yatra (that is, Gundicha Yatra and Bahuda Yatra) would be performed only within the auspicious nine days from Asadha Shukla-paksha Dwitiya Tithi (that is, June 27 this year) to Asadha Shukla-paksha Dashami Tithi (that is, July 5 this year)", the letter mentioned.
Performance of these most sacred yatras of the Lord Jagannath on any other tithi/date will be a violation of our sacred scriptures and ancient traditions, the titular king of Puri said.
In the letter to the ISKCON authorities, Deb, who is the first servitor of Lord Jagannath, also said, "The detailed explanations in this matter submitted by our scholars will be sent to you shortly.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
